What are the Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters? It's pretty obvious from the title of the game that monsters are one of the most important parts of MHO, and you've got to familiarize yourself with them and their behaviors if you want to take them down and uncover the mysteries of Aesoland.

Monster Hunter Outlanders features a lot of familiar foes from other Monster Hunter games, including iconic beasties like the Rathalos, as well as brand-new variations that we've never seen before. So, as we prepare for the closed beta test and upcoming Monster Hunter Outlanders release date, let's take a look at all of the MHO monsters that Capcom and TiMi Studio have revealed so far.

Here's everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters:

All confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters

Currently, the only confirmed monsters on the official website are the Rathalos and the Radiant Rathalos variant. However, the trailer that dropped during Tokyo Game Show in September 2025 also showcased a bunch of other monsters we've seen in previous games.

Of course, the game is still in development, so things are subject to change. But, considering the trailer shows each of these monsters in action, we're pretty confident that they'll appear in the full game. We'll also be sure to add any other confirmed monsters to this list in the lead up to the release of this new Monster Hunter game.

Here are all of the confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters:

Rathalos

The most iconic monster in the series, the Rathalos is a male flying wyvern. It has appeared in every single Monster Hunter game, including the spin-offs, so it's no surprise that it's making a triumphant return in Outlanders.

The formidable King of the Skies, the Rathalos is known for its highly territorial behaviour, combative nature, and excellent flying abilities. It possesses a flame sac, which allows it to unleash explosive fire breath. It can also use its sharp, venomous claws to slash at its foes, poisoning them and draining their stamina.

Radiant Rathalos

The special environment on Aesoland island has led to the appearance of the Radiant Rathalos variant. New to Outlanders, the Radiant Rathalos shares many similarities with the normal species, including the ability to unleash powerful fire breath attacks and slash through enemies with its claws. However, this variant is even more aggressive, exhibiting different behaviors and attacks.

Rathian

The female version of the Rathalos, the Rathian is another series mainstay that first appeared in the original 2004 game. Like its mate, it's a territorial flying wyvern capable of unleashing its fiery breath and poisoning you with the sharp barbs on its tail. Fast and aggressive, the Rathian is known as the Queen of the Land, and will do anything to protect its nest.

Anjanath

The Anjanath is a brute wyvern that made its debut in Monster Hunter: World. While it's one of the first monsters you fight in that game, you shouldn't underestimate it. With an appearance similar to real-world dinosaurs like the tyrannosaurus or the dilophosaurus, the Anjanath is a pink, scaly beast with a dark, fluffy pelt over its back and neck.

It has incredibly powerful jaws and a strong sense of smell, as well as the ability to breathe fire. It's an aggressive predator and will fearlessly pursue you if you dare to provoke it.

Pukei-Pukei

Another monster that first appeared in Monster Hunter: World, the Pukei-Pukei is a bird wyvern also known as the 'Poison Bewitching Bird' or the 'Gluttonous Gullet'. With a unique appearance reminiscent of a chameleon, the Pukei-Pukei has frog-like eyes and limited color-shifting abilities. In combat, it's capable of poisoning its enemies with its long tongue and tail. It's known to bully weaker monsters, but cowers before bigger, stronger foes.

Legiana

The Legiana is a flying wyvern first introduced in Monster Hunter: World. It's a slim, dragon-like monster with striped skin patterns and leaf-like wing tips that look like leaves. It has a pair of antenna-like fins on its head that are attached to a membrane on the back of its neck, which allows it to emit chilling, icy winds to prevent its foes from escaping.

Intensely territorial, it flies with an impressive level of agility and precision, and is capable of grabbing its prey with its powerful talons and ripping it to shreds without even touching the ground.

Barroth

First appearing in Monster Hunter 3 (otherwise known as Monster Hunter Tri), the Barroth is a brute wyvern known as the 'Wasteland Warrior' or the 'Earth Sand Wyvern'. This large, bipedal creature is covered in rigid, rock-like plates that help protect it from the harsh desert environment that it calls home, and boasts a large, crown-like structure atop its skull.

It uses its heavy head to plow through anything that stands in its way, and the high placement of its nostrils allows it to almost fully submerge itself in mud to cool off from the scorching desert sun. While it's generally docile by default, the Barroth becomes extremely territorial if you disturb it.

Diablos

The Diablos is a large, bipedal flying wyvern that made its debut in the original Monster Hunter. Also known as the Horned Wyvern or Tyrant of the Desert, it's covered in powerful armor plating similar to that of the Barroth. Its most recognizable feature is its pair of large, bull-like horns that it uses to charge at foes, and its tail ends in a heavy, studded club that it uses to ward off any attackers.

Despite being a herbivore by nature, the Diablos is still wildly aggressive and territorial, and will pursue anything that dares enter its territory. To facilitate this, the Diablos is capable of burrowing into the earth and tunneling underground, which allows it to launch surprise attacks or escape a dangerous fight with ease. While it does have functional wings, it tends to avoid flight as a mode of transportation due to its heavy weight, instead using them mostly to free itself when it's trapped in the sand.

Are there any new Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters?

Currently, the only 'new' Monster Hunter Outlanders monster is the Radiant Rathalos. Of course, this isn't an entirely new monster, but a variant on an existing monster, which we've seen in many previous games in the series. Due to the ecology of Aesoland island and the unusual impacts of the rare mineral "radianite", we think it's highly likely that we'll see Radiant variants of other monsters, too.

Outside of that, in a Discord in the lead-up to Monster Hunter Outlanders' TGS appearance, TiMi Studio told us that it "will be bringing brand new monsters and species to the game" in addition to other familiar monsters, and that we should "stay tuned for official announcements".

Of course, we'll be sure to add any newly confirmed monsters to this list as soon as TiMi and Capcom confirm them. But, in the meantime, you can head over to the game's official website and sign up to get notifications regarding any future news and announcements.

That's everything we've got on all the Monster Hunter Outlanders monsters for now. For more info about the game's world, be sure to check out our guide to all the confirmed Monster Hunter Outlanders characters, too.

