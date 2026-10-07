Monster Hunter Rise returns five years after its release, thanks to Netflix

We're less than a month out from Monster Hunter Outlanders launching on mobile, but Capcom has another surprise up its sleeve. According to new App Store and Google Play listings, we're getting a mobile port of Monster Hunter Rise through Netflix's games system.

Listings have appeared on the App Store and Google Play in the Philippines (thanks to RPGSite for spotting) for Monster Hunter Rise Netflix, a mobile port of 2021's ARPG that you can download and play for no additional cost if you have a Netflix subscription. According to the description, this version of Monster Hunter Rise adds a Recovery Button that "automatically selects the most effective item from your inventory during a fight" and fully reconstructed controls designed for mobile. We're not sure if the port supports mobile controllers on Android, but the App Store says that a range of peripherals will work, if you prefer to use a controller over on-screen buttons.

Back when it launched on the Nintendo Switch, we gave this addition to the series a 9/10 in our Monster Hunter Rise review, so it's fantastic to see it arrive on a new platform, included in the price of a service that many people already pay for. That being said, Netflix Games as a service doesn't have the best reputation, as games aren't guaranteed to stick around. Reddit user HeroOfTheMinish pointed out this issue in a thread in r/MonsterHunter about the port, saying, "Netflix could remove it in six months and all your progress is lost."

At least this version of Monster Hunter Rise allows you to experience all of the game's live service elements at no extra cost. The game's description says, "Challenge and Event Quests previously available as paid or temporary downloadable content can now be unlocked as you progress through the game." The screenshots on the listing pages do not look fantastic, graphically speaking, but the game did come out in 2021, and this might make it more accessible if you're playing on a budget gaming phone.

The final thing to note is the download size. According to the App Store, downloading Monster Hunter Rise will take up just under 800MB of your storage, but a screenshot on Reddit shows an additional download once you start playing the game of an extra 8.3GB. Not everyone has that amount of storage to spare, especially on iPhones with no external storage options.

I can't find Monster Hunter Rise on the UK App Store or Google Play, or on my Netflix account, so it's safe to assume that this is a soft launch in Southeast Asia that will eventually make its way to the rest of the world. As soon as we find out when that happens, we'll let you know. In the meantime, check out our Monster Hunter Outlanders preview to see how Capcom's mobile-first entry fares, or click here to grab a mobile VPN from Surfshark to get around that pesky region lock.