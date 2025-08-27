Get Monster Hunter Rise on Steam Deck at under $8

The Monster Hunter Build Your Own Bundle has just landed over on Fanatical, meaning now's your chance to get great titles in the series like Monster Hunter Rise as well as its DLC for as little as $7 / £7 a game. As many will already know, this franchise is incredibly fun, offering epic boss fights that require strategic slaying. Every one of its giant beasts needs to be handled differently, and it all adds up to provide hours of fun.

Monster Hunter Rise most certainly makes our best Monster Hunter games list, what with the introduction of new game mechanics and faster-paced battles. One look at our Monster Hunter Rise Weapons guide will give you a taste of the huge range of arms at your disposal. This game is packed with delights, and the Monster Hunter series never ceases to amaze me with its ability to adapt and streamline its formula.

Rise's main campaign is essentially split into two parts: monster hunting and monster prepping. Naturally, hunting takes centre stage and is certainly the most fun part of the game. Dispatching each creature takes a lot of thought, since each monster has a unique set of moves and unpredictably deals attacks. It's not the type of game where each boss has the same formula, oh no! This isn't New Super Mario Bros. Wii.

Along the way, you'll equip bows, dual blades, hammers, and loads of other weapons - each well-suited to different challenges. The pièce de la résistance, though, is the Wirebug combat mechanic that allows wire-based grappling action, which makes scaling cliffs and covering huge distances a breeze whilst providing the ability to attack mid-air.

Wirebug Silkbind Attacks are a type of special move I found pretty cool. Each of the 14 weapon types has its own Silkbind Attacks. One useful Wirebug ability is that if you get knocked down, you can back up again (you're never gonna keep me down), ready to fit in a seamless motion, making combat much faster-paced and more action-packed compared to previous games in the franchise. Just be careful, as using the Wirebug will deplete the Wirebug gauge, adding a layer of strategy.

Then there is the prepping part of the game, which breaks up combat and rewards you for exploring. For instance, Rise introduces Spiribirds, these little guys provide buff hunters, ideal for collecting before facing off against a beasty. Green boosts total health, yellow buffs stamina, red increases attack, and orange enhances defense.

Exploring is easier than ever, too. In our Monster Hunter Rise review, Dave Irwin says, " Rise […] introduces us to Palamutes, faithful canine companions that are one part noble steed and one part fierce warrior. Not only will they batter monsters by your side, your doggo makes chasing after them or climbing on top of steep cliffs a breeze."

If Monster Hunter Rise is sounding like your kind of game, then head over to Fanatical and get it now. The Monster Hunter Build Your Own Bundle nets 2+ games for $8 / £8 per game, 3+ for $7.65 / £7.65 per game, or 5+ for $7 / £7.

All titles in the Monster Hunter series that are available in this bundle are:

Monster Hunter Stories

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin- Deluxe Kit

Monster Hunter Rise: Deluxe Edition

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak- Deluxe Edition

Monster Hunter: World Deluxe Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Edition

