Today, Capcom shared that Monster Hunter Stories 2 sales figures now sit at two million, just in time for the game’s three-year anniversary on July 9. No doubt this is pleasing news for the company, which is bound to be hoping to see similar success with the recent port of Monster Hunter Stories, which happens to be the first entry in this RPG series.

Monster Hunter games have always been a big pull for Capcom, though there’s no denying just how important Resident Evil is to the publisher, too, with Village recently hitting an impressive milestone of its own, surpassing ten million sales following its release on iOS devices. For those unfamiliar with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, it first hit the Switch on July 9, 2021, and serves as a sequel to 2016’s Monster Hunter Stories on the 3DS.

One look at our Monster Hunter Stories 2 review shows that the game is a wonderful addition to the franchise, stating that “this colorful RPG is a constant delight with some fantastic monsters to find, deep mechanics, an interesting story, and some great characters along the way.”

Capcom attributes the success of Wings of Ruin to its engaging story about Monster Riders, which helped the game to achieve critical acclaim – we gave it a score of nine out of ten – and the numbers are sure to rise with the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on PlayStation 4 last week.

Given how exciting these sales figures are, Capcom is likely looking ahead to its new Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter: Wilds, in anticipation of what milestones it will achieve upon release. If you want some help with the MH games you can play right now, check out our Monster Hunter Now codes and Monster Hunter Rise weapon tier list guides.