I'm so hyped for Capcom's gorgeous new Monster Hunter game

Ready for another story, Rider? During the July Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Capcom revealed that the Monster Hunter Stories 3 release date is on the horizon, inviting you on another grand adventure with all of our favorite monsties.

If you're unfamiliar, the Monster Hunter Stories games are a series of spin-off RPGs set in the same world as the iconic Monster Hunter games, but featuring a drastically different gameplay focus. Instead of… Well, hunting monsters, your main goal here is to act as a Rider, hatching eggs, raising monsters, and fighting alongside them in turn-based battles as you unravel an epic story.

The first Monster Hunter Stories game released globally on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2017, receiving widespread acclaim and even netting nominations at The Game Awards. It later saw ports to Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC, and was followed by 2021's Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on both Nintendo Switch and PC.

Now, we can look forward to the next installment, entitled Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, where we take to the skies as the sole Rathalos Rider in Azuria in hopes of protecting our home from a devastating threat.

What's the Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection release window?

Monster Hunter Stories 3 is slated for a 2026 release date. Capcom revealed this during the July 2025 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, giving us our first glimpse of the action. Unfortunately, we don't have any other info to narrow down the game's release date just yet, but we'll be sure to update this guide as soon as we learn more.

Is there a Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection trailer?

Yes, there is a Monster Hunter Stories 3 trailer, and you can check it out above. The trailer introduces us to the new threats that we'll face in this fresh RPG, while also showcasing the stunning new visuals that are certainly a big step-up over its predecessors.

What's the Monster Hunter Stories 3 gameplay like?

From the trailer, we know that Monster Hunter Stories 3 once again takes place in Azuria, where we take the role of the sole Ratholos Rider. With the Encroachment threatening to drive our people out of house and home and the divide bringing our two kingdoms to the brink of war, it looks like it's going to be up to us to team up with the monsties and save the day.

While we've yet to see what the actual gameplay looks like beyond the cinematics, we can assume that Monster Hunter Stories 3 will likely follow a similar formula to the previous games in the series, with turn-based battles, a grand narrative, and plenty of creatures for us to hatch, raise, and take care of. But, of course, we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we get any more information!

That's everything we've got on the Monster Hunter Stories 3 release date for now. If you're looking for something to keep you busy while you wait for your turn to ride the rathalos, be sure to check out our guides to the best RPGs. You can also check out our list of the best upcoming Switch games to see what other adventures are on the horizon.