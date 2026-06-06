Capcom quietly announces Monster Hunter Wilds for the Nintendo Switch 2

Summer Game Fest 2026's main showcase has been and gone, and whether or not you were jumping for joy at the announcements, there's always more gaming news right around the corner. Indeed, Capcom has announced a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Wilds, choosing to do so on the same day as SGF, but not at the event itself, despite the game's slot for the new DLC, Ascendance. I guess Geoff Keighley can't have all the exclusives.

As of right now, we don't have much to go on in terms of a release date. The official Monster Hunter Twitter/X account posted: "Monster Hunter Wilds is currently in development for Nintendo Switch 2! We'll have more info to share, including the release date, in the future". This means that, while it's been worked on actively, the Switch 2 version of the game could still be a while away.

We're most likely looking at a late 2026 release at the earliest, or even a 2027 one, depending on how long the team has already been working away on it. 2027 would make sense, given that Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance, the game's newly announced expansion, is expected to arrive then. The Switch 2 version could be an all-in-one package of the base game and DLC, as we've seen with the Nintendo Switch 2's Elden Ring version, which would be slightly annoying to me as someone who games on a budget.

Wilds coming to the console is pretty significant for the Switch 2, which is now shaping up to have an amazing catalogue of games, directly competing with not only the best handheld consoles, but also the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The fastest-selling console in video game history shows no signs of slowing down, and this port suggests to me that developers are beginning to understand just how important it is for games to appear on the Switch 2's catalogue, given its cultural capital.

Not everyone is excited - when are they ever? Some fans online are concerned that MH Wilds won't perform well on the Switch 2's hardware, amid discussions that the console's specs can't compete with other handheld PCs like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally. Even though it runs games like Pragmata and Resident Evil: Requiem to widespread praise, some still doubt that the Switch 2 is capable of handling a game like Wilds. I think people continue to underestimate the console, and that if the Wilds team takes care to make sure the game is fully optimized, it'll run like a dream.

We'll share more news as and when Capcom decides to grace us with it. In the meantime, make sure you're caught up on the Summer Game Fest 2026 news, and chat with us about your hopes and dreams for Wilds on the Switch 2 over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.