I tried Monster Hunter Wilds on Nintendo Switch 2, and it went surprisingly well

On a sunny September afternoon, I went on my merry way to test Monster Hunter Wilds on Nintendo Switch 2 at the elusive Capcom offices. Settling down into a gigantic office chair, I started up the game and quickly got stuck in.

This series isn't new to Nintendo. In fact, we've seen previous Monster Hunter games on the Wii and Wii U, the 3DS, and the original Nintendo Switch. However, with Monster Hunter Wilds being the most graphically taxing one yet, it was quite the surprise to everyone when Capcom announced that it would be arriving on the Switch 2 on December 4, 2026. We also now have confirmation that the Ascendance DLC is coming to the Switch 2 in 2027, too, adding a heck of a lot more to the game.

Now, I know what Monster Hunter is about and the kind of vibe it gives, but I will admit I've never sat down and played one before, so this was a new experience for me. However, I can say it's fun. I did go in with some reservations, though, as when Wilds was released on Steam, it had some negative feedback surrounding poor performance. I say some - it was a lot. Even the Steam Deck's verified version of the game has issues to this day, so I kept my expectations in check.

In the preview, I got to try a few different hunts to see how the game runs and what the limits of the Switch 2 are. Overall, I'm quite impressed that Capcom managed to get Wilds onto the platform at all, and given the issues with performance on PCs at launch, it's generally good. It's not perfect, but when you're in the action, you don't notice any major issues. There are a few minor hiccups, like the spotty, see-through grass that phases in and out while panning your camera, but they're only really noticeable when you're looking closely. After all, I'm here to hack away at a giant, ancient-looking beast, not look at flora.

It's worth noting that the game offers both a 30FPS and an unlimited option in terms of framerates. Obviously, uncapped looks better, and some other issues improved in this mode, including enemies no longer looking as stuttery as they flee from you. However, as I only got to try it during a brief preview session, I couldn't tell if there were any issues with overheating or serious battery drain on the console due to it being plugged in, so we may need to wait and see how that plays out during long hunts when the game releases.

While the performance isn't perfect, if you want to take the game on the go, it's definitely good enough to do so. Plus, the vistas are incredible, even when a little fuzzy - the very world of Monster Hunter is fantastic and is very nice to look at as you call your Seikret to run you back to the monster after you get knocked out.

On top of the base game, I got to hop into the upcoming Ascendance DLC to see what it's like. I did play this on PlayStation 5, and it looked excellent - but the Switch 2 performance may not end up being so crisp. Either way, the new additions are a bloody good challenge, and the surroundings were both fascinating and really well designed.

The new quests coming with the DLC are Master Rank, so prepare to get your buns beaten. Specifically, I got to fight a giant, fiery, winged-lion-like being that may or may not be the Teostra, an Elder Dragon that debuted in Monster Hunter 2 and has since appeared in both the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansions (sorry, I was too busy being pummeled to get its name). It's OK, though; apparently no one beat it during the session, so I didn't feel as bad dying within five minutes to its many fire-fuelled moves while being burnt by lava.

Speaking of, Ascendance is similar to Iceborne and Sunbreak. It adds a bit of everything and continues the game's main story, with more monsters, more moves for you and your weapons, new armor, and just about everything else you love about the franchise. It's easy to see that veteran Hunters will very much appreciate this expansion.

Whether you want to hop into the series for the first time or grab it again, keep it locked to Pocket Tactics, as we'll have a full review when the Monster Hunter Wilds Switch 2 release date arrives.