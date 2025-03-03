We just can’t get enough of Monster Hunter Wilds, and it seems we aren’t the only ones, as Capcom’s latest co-op RPG has reached number six on the Steam Deck most-played chart. Though, more accurately, it’s the sixth-most ‘attempted to play’ title, as Monster Hunter Wilds barely functions on Valve’s handheld.

The new Monster Hunter game has taken the internet by storm, currently sitting at number two on Steam’s most played chart, just below Counter Strike 2, and number one on the top sellers in the US. Monster Hunter Wilds’ immense popularity has led handheld gamers to ask the question, “Can I play Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam Deck?” Unfortunately, while you technically can, it runs terribly with poor resolution, low frame rates, and missing assets.

Considering the game’s sheer size and graphical complexity, we were doubtful from the beginning that it would ever run on a handheld PC, but it’s clear from its position on Steam’s chart that hunters around the world want to take their adventure on the go. Currently, as RPG Site’s post notes, the only functional way to play Monster Hunter Wilds on a handheld is via the Playstation Portal, but as a streaming-based device, you can only use it near your PS5 console.

Fear not, fellow hunters, as we could see a day in the future where you can take your Wilds journey on the go, as Capcom is working on optimizations. Some of the best Monster Hunter games, like World and Rise, are not only playable on the Steam Deck, but verified by Valve, so it’s clear that Capcom puts some stock in the handheld market.

So, Monster Hunter Wilds on the Steam Deck chart is a little misleading, but there are still plenty of awesome Steam Deck games up there for you to try while Capcom works on a handheld solution. Balatro is consistently at the top of the pile, so make sure you check out our Balatro review to find out what’s got everyone so hooked.