If you want to get anywhere in Monster Hunter Wilds, you have to do some serious grinding. Of course, that’s part of the fun, but sometimes you don’t want to spend hours hunched over your PC or hogging the TV with your console. That’s where this Steam Link setup comes in.

As the Steam Deck charts have shown us, there’s a huge demand for Monster Hunter Wilds on portable platforms, but even the best Steam Deck alternatives are struggling to run this beefy game directly. However, X user TokyoRobb has proven that you don’t even need the best gaming phone on the market to head out into the wilderness on a small screen from the comfort of your couch.

TokyoRobb’s post shows them playing Monster Hunter Wilds in shockingly high quality on their Samsung Galaxy Fold4 with a Gamesir Bluetooth controller, all thanks to one of Valve’s oft-forgotten apps – Steam Link. This handy app lets you stream your Steam games from your PC to tons of other devices, including your mobile phone or tablet.

Cloud gaming services aren’t anything new – in fact, Monster Hunter Wilds recently joined Nvidia’s GeForce Now library – but using Steam Link is by far the most cost-effective way to play the new Monster Hunter game on a handheld device. You have to pay for a subscription to GeForce Now’s premium plan to stream the game via the service, even if you already own the $70 title on Steam, but Valve’s app doesn’t cost a penny.

If you’re still desperate to play Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam Deck, you can use Steam’s remote play feature to stream the game from your PC to your deck, solving some of the horrendous performance problems. Alternatively, check out our guide to the best gaming tablets to find a suitably large but still portable screen to stream your hunt.