Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show 2024 stream is a good watch if you’re a Monster Hunter fan, with the company offering a deeper look at the highly anticipated Monster Hunter: Wilds, though there’s some other MH news to get hunters worldwide excited. To celebrate Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary, Capcom is collaborating with Fender and Transformers.

Those of you who are into guitars are more than likely familiar with Fender, a huge guitar brand with a worldwide reach. Well, if you’re in the market for a new instrument or simply want to show your love for the Monster Hunter games, you can pick up the Rathalos Telecaster. This stunning-looking electric guitar boasts the motif of Rathalos, a fire wyvern that’s arguably one of the most iconic monsters in the franchise.

There’s also a limited edition version of the guitar – featuring Rathalos’ claw marks – that will be in the Fender Flagship Tokyo store, and though it’s also coming to the official online shop, it is a region-exclusive. However, if you don’t have the spare cash to pick up a fancy guitar, there’s also a hard case and selection of picks you can look at if you still want to get something from the collaboration. Seriously, Monster Hunter guitars weren’t on my bingo card for 2024, but I’m here for it.

However, as exciting as an MH Fender collaboration is, I can’t deny that it’s the Monster Hunter Transformers partnership that excites me the most – Rathalos Prime looks fantastic. Yes, Optimus Prime meets Rathalos, giving the face of the Transformers franchise a new look. Starting as Rathalos, you can transform the toy into a dragon version of a robot resembling Optimus, hence the name.

All of this hype for MH’s 20th anniversary certainly excites me for the new Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter: Wilds. I’ll be hoping and praying for a Nintendo Switch 2 release when Nintendo unveils its highly anticipated console.