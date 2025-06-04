How to play Monument Valley 2 for free

Sometimes, you want a game that floats like a dream. A meditative meandering wrapped in color, movement, and ambient sound. Monument Valley 2 is exactly that: a sleek puzzle game where each level feels like stepping inside a moving painting. If you've not yet taken this calssic game for a spin, you can play it for free on iPhone, iPad, and Mac thanks to Apple Arcade, and on Android devices via Google Play Pass.

You play as a mother and child moving through impossibly designed levels filled with optical illusions, where perception becomes part of the puzzle. The mechanics are beautifully balanced. It's clever enough without being frustrating, quite intuitive without feeling too simple – and this Apple Arcade version of the game comes with all the DLC immediately accessible, giving you the definitive version of one of the best mobile puzzle games.

As Connor Christie said in our Monument Valley 2 review, "What you see is not always what you get," and that's part of the magic. As the levels unfold, the game constantly encourages those satisfying little "Oh!" moments when the solution reveals itself in an unexpected way.

What elevates Monument Valley 2 beyond pure mechanics is its atmosphere. The color palette glows softly, the level transitions are silky smooth, and Todd Baker's ethereal soundtrack deepens this atmosphere of mystery. While the story aims to tug at your heart with themes of motherhood and separation (and it's so rare to have a mother-daughter story in video games!), the plot doesn't quite reach the level of depth one could hope for. It's probably the only thing I'd criticize about it.

Still, the game's design is consistently elegant, and for puzzle fans (or anyone who just needs to unwind), it offers a few hours of satisfying, peaceful play. Even if the story leaves you wanting a little more, the experience as a whole is worth the trip, especially since you can give it a go for free.

Monument Valley 2+ is part of Apple Arcade, which offers a free trial month for new users (or even three months with a new Apple device). That's more than enough time to finish this short game. No Apple device? Don't worry – it is also available on Google Play Pass.

