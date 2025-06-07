Award-winning studio ustwo games announced as part of the most recent Wholesome Games showcase that Monument Valley 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, other consoles, and PC. The third installment of the acclaimed puzzle game series initially launched on mobile as part of Netflix Games in December 2024.

Monument Valley 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors; it's full of beautiful architecture, an evolving landscape, and open-world sailing, which is a first for the series. The cozy puzzle game series was initially made for vertical mobile screens, but in April, ustwo games released Monument Valley 1+2 for console and PC for the first time, bringing the peaceful and colorful world into cinematic view.

As well as the base game, this version of Monument Valley 3 comes with the first content update, The Garden of Life, included. There are more updates to look forward to throughout this coming year, as well as the upcoming release of the original soundtrack. Suppose you need any more reasons to buy this game. Well, ustwo games is donating 3% of profits from Monument Valley 3 to support flood relief in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

When is the Monument Valley 3 Nintendo Switch release date?

Monument Valley 3 releases on Nintendo Switch, other consoles, and PC via Steam on July 22, 2025. You can get an early taste of the widescreen version during Steam Next Fest thanks to a free demo. We're not sure if Monument Valley 3 will be Steam Deck Verified, but considering the first two games are, it's definitely likely.

Monument Valley 3's console version is just one of the many awesome announcements from Summer Game Fest this year. Make sure to check out our round-ups from Day of the Devs 2025 and Summer Game Fest 2025 for more information on upcoming indie games, the new Sonic game, and more.