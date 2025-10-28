Explore Monument Valley 3's first free content update on its original platform

ustwo games has announced that Monument Valley 3's first free content update, The Garden of Life, is rolling out across all platforms this winter. Not only that, but the third installment in the series is making its highly anticipated return to Android and iOS on the same day, complete with The Garden of Life expansion.

When Netflix Games removed Monument Valley 3 and its predecessors from the service back in July of this year, mobile players lost access to Noor's journey entirely. But now, the game is making its triumphant return, detached from any subscription services, so once you own it, it won't go anywhere. While we don't know how much Monument Valley 3 on mobile will cost, it'll likely match the first two games' price of $3.99.

The Garden of Life expansion is the first of many free content updates that you can expect for Monument Valley 3, adding four new story chapters to Noor's voyage, and a collection of hidden bonus puzzles. The update rolls out across Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, and other platforms on the same day, so no one gets left behind. This includes iam8bit's upcoming special release of Monument Valley: The Trilogy on Nintendo Switch and PS5, which is available for pre-order now.

When is Monument Valley 3's The Garden of Life update release date?

The Garden of Life update for Monument Valley 3 launches on December 3, 2025, across all platforms. The game relaunches on iOS and Android on the same day.

Despite being full of puzzles, the three Monument Valley titles are easily some of the most relaxing games you can play, so cozy up in these cold months and give them a go.