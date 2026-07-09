Moonlight Peaks Alina guide

So, you want to get to know Moonlight Peaks' Alina Khazan - then read on, as we've got key information about which gifts she likes and where to find her in the town. Though she'll probably know you're coming, as she's part of a family of seers.

To find out more about this spooky yet cozy game, make sure to read our Moonlight Peaks review and see whether the nighttime farming is for you.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Alina:

Who is Alina in Moonlight Peaks?

Alina is a member of the Khazan family, one of the seven key families found in Moonlight Peaks. They're all seers, with innate supernatural talents that let them sense when people are near. Her brothers are Aras and Dragan.

Alina tends to hang around on her own and has a house in the middle of town. She introduces you to the Vampsters dotted all over town that you need to find 100 of - there's one in her house, but it's her pet, so don't pick that one up.

Can I romance Alina in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can romance Alina in Moonlight Peaks. After building up hearts with her, who knows what will happen? Hint: it's a wonderful relationship ending in marriage.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Alina like?

We're in the process of testing which gifts are best to give Alina, but so far, we've found that she likes the following:

Likes

Cakes, milkshakes, and similar products from the cafe

Homemade fruit juice

Foraged flowers

Blueberries, raspberries, and similar home-grown crops

Dislikes

Honey

Shells

When is Alina's birthday?

Alina's birthday falls on Spring 10, so make sure to give her a gift she really likes to up your relationship points.

Where can I find Alina in Moonlight Peaks?

Alina usually hangs around in her house, in the Misty Shores or the Howling Marshes areas. She doesn't work in any of the businesses, unlike other characters, so you won't find her there. You can see her icon on the map to easily locate her.

There you are - how to make a great impression on Moonlight Peaks' Alina!