Moonlight Peaks Alina guide

Our Moonlight Peaks Alina guide goes over the best gifts to give the seer, where to find her, and whether you can romance her.

moonlight peaks alina's portrait over a blurred background
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So, you want to get to know Moonlight Peaks' Alina Khazan - then read on, as we've got key information about which gifts she likes and where to find her in the town. Though she'll probably know you're coming, as she's part of a family of seers.

To find out more about this spooky yet cozy game, make sure to read our Moonlight Peaks review and see whether the nighttime farming is for you.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Alina:

Who is Alina in Moonlight Peaks?

Alina is a member of the Khazan family, one of the seven key families found in Moonlight Peaks. They're all seers, with innate supernatural talents that let them sense when people are near. Her brothers are Aras and Dragan.

Alina tends to hang around on her own and has a house in the middle of town. She introduces you to the Vampsters dotted all over town that you need to find 100 of - there's one in her house, but it's her pet, so don't pick that one up.

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Can I romance Alina in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can romance Alina in Moonlight Peaks. After building up hearts with her, who knows what will happen? Hint: it's a wonderful relationship ending in marriage.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Alina like?

We're in the process of testing which gifts are best to give Alina, but so far, we've found that she likes the following:

Likes

  • Cakes, milkshakes, and similar products from the cafe
  • Homemade fruit juice
  • Foraged flowers
  • Blueberries, raspberries, and similar home-grown crops

Dislikes

  • Honey
  • Shells

A screenshot of Moonlight Peaks' Alina talking to the main character in her house

When is Alina's birthday?

Alina's birthday falls on Spring 10, so make sure to give her a gift she really likes to up your relationship points.

Where can I find Alina in Moonlight Peaks?

Alina usually hangs around in her house, in the Misty Shores or the Howling Marshes areas. She doesn't work in any of the businesses, unlike other characters, so you won't find her there. You can see her icon on the map to easily locate her.

There you are - how to make a great impression on Moonlight Peaks' Alina!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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