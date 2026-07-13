Moonlight Peaks Aras guide

Moonlight Peaks’ Aras is a perfect friend for those who are fashion-forward, so here’s everything you need to know about him.

Moonlight Peaks Aras: a man wearing glasses looking ahead
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If you're after some new threads or some fashionable advice, you should make fast friends with Moonlight Peaks' Aras, the owner of the local clothes shop. Mind you, he's open to love if you want a bit of romance, so long as you know which gifts to give him to earn his favor.

There are other shop owners you need to know about, though, so make sure you familiarize yourself with all of the Moonlight Peaks characters. We also have a Moonlight Peaks review, just in case you want to learn as much as you can about the features of the game.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Aras:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Aras?

Aras is a seer and runs the local clothes shop, Third Eye Threads. As a seer, he's in the same family as Dragan and Alina. He's a kind soul and a bit quieter than the other two, though he's very creative and happy to be your friend.

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Can I romance Aras in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can have a relationship with Aras, and he's your perfect match if you value fashion and creativity. While we're not sure what you need to get engaged yet, we'll let you know as soon as we do, so you can say your nuptials if Aras is your soulmate.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Aras like?

Aras absolutely loves flowers, be they picked from the wild or in a bouquet, so if you want to earn a place in his heart, that's the way to go. However, if you don't have any flowers on hand, he accepts foragables, but don't give him shells; he hates those. As we learn more about Aras, we'll offer more insight into what he loves and hates to get as gifts.

When is Aras' birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Aras' birthday is on Autumn 8, so make sure you go out and pick the prettiest flowers you possibly can for him.

Moonlight Peaks Aras: a man and a woman speaking in a shop

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Aras?

Aras spends much of his time at Third Eye Threads, running the shop from 8pm to 1am, Monday to Friday. However, if you want to spend a bit of time with him away from the shop, you can check the map to see where he is outside of those hours.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Aras very soon.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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