All Moonlight Peaks characters

There are many Moonlight Peaks characters for you to meet when you arrive in town; some are ready and willing to meet you immediately, while others don't pop up until you're near the end of your first year on the farm. We're here to tell you who everyone is, along with which family they belong to - there are seven families in Moonlight Peaks, most being a different species.

If you want to learn more about the game beyond just its characters, though there's no denying how special they are, make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks review.

Here are all of the Moonlight Peaks families:

To keep things nice and easy, we're listing all of the characters by the family to which they belong.

Dracula family

The Dracula family needs no introduction, given that you play as Vlad Dracula's child, breaking away from your father to prove that vampires can live in perfect harmony with other species, such as witches and werewolves. Oh, the irony of Vlad's wife being a witch.

Here are all the members of the Dracula family:

Player

Vlad

Viktor

Laveau

Logan family

The Logans are the werewolves living in Moonlight Peaks, with Brook even serving as the town's mayor, while his younger brother, Ridge, is the town's carpenter. Saga longs to follow in her father's (Brook) footsteps, while Ludo would rather waste the night away sleeping than learn his dad's craft.

Here are all the members of the Logan family:

Brook

Saga

Ridge

Ludo

Balthazar (a ghost)

Webb family

The Webb family is very familiar with your mother, Laveau, who previously led the coven before leaving to start a life with Vlad Dracula. Now, it's Fiona who's in charge of the witches, often trying to be as perfect as possible, and she has very high expectations for her brother and cousins.

Here are all the members of the Webb family:

Fiona

Noel

Sabrina

Luna

Ambrosia family

It's not just the Draculas who are vampires, as the Ambrosia family, led by Orlock, also has pointy fangs. Ah, Orlock, the best way to describe him is as the town drunk, while his children, Mina and Evan, and nephew, Samael, look on with utter embarrassment. At least his niece, Elvira, can see the funny side.

Here are all the members of the Ambrosia family:

Orlock

Mina

Evan

Samael

Elvira

Khazan family

The Khazan family consists of three siblings: Dragan, Alina, and Aras. It's fair to say that these three are all quite different, though it's Dragan who stands out a bit more due to his struggles with his power throughout the game.

Here are all the members of the Khazan family:

Dragan

Alina

Aras

Henderson family

It's not just supernatural beings who live in Moonlight Peaks, as, about halfway through your first year, the Hendersons, a human family, arrive in town. Persephone is the head of the family, looking after her niece Jada and nephew Winston, who are opposites. Jada is thrilled to be among werewolves and vampires, while Winston lives in constant fear.

Here are all the members of the Henderson family:

Persephone

Jada

Winston

Hisu family

About one year into your adventure, you meet the Hisu family, a mermaid family comprised of three siblings: Kim, Rei, and Tae. You need to not only help them rejoin the town, but also reunite Kim with her lost love.

Here are all the members of the Hisu family:

Kim

Rai

Tae

No family

Some characters don't belong to a family. Take Death, for instance; he's just in town to have a good time on vacation. Llemi is a love demon who wants you happily married one minute and divorced the next, then you have Pumpkin Head, the resident who loves Halloween but hates desserts - make that make sense.

Here are all the characters with no family:

Death

Moon Goddess

Pumpkin Head

Llemi

Skull Girl

That's all of the Moonlight Peaks characters we know about so far. The game is still very new, so if we meet even more people on our adventure, we'll add them here.