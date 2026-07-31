Moonlight Peaks critters guide

There sure are a lot of Moonlight Peaks critters to catch, and our guide provides a handy list so you can easily keep track of what you have caught with your net and what you're yet to find. Whether you're a big fan of butterflies or prefer the snails, there are critters here for everyone.
The more critters you catch and deliver to the Moonlight Peaks museum, the happier Jada will be, as she watches the exhibits fill up.
All Moonlight Peaks critters
Here are all the different critters you can catch in Moonlight Peaks, and any special conditions they require to spawn. We've broken them up into different types so it's easier to digest the swarm of bugs and beetles.
Flies
|Critter
|Season(s)
|Condition
|Firefly
|All seasons
|None
|Honeyflutter
|All seasons
|Spawns when the beehive is built
Beetles
|Critter
|Season(s)
|Condition
|Bluey
|All seasons
|None
|Blushbug
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Buzzer
|Spring, Summer, and Fall
|Spawns during thunderstorms
|Inferwing
|Spring and Summer
|None
|Loomer
|Fall
|None
|Lovepuff
|All seasons
|Chance to spawn when interacting with your spouse
|Midnight
|All seasons
|Spawns at midnight
|Mossback
|All seasons
|None
|Murky
|All seasons
|None
|Pinky
|Spring and Winter
|None
|Psyclops
|All seasons
|Spawns near Yabbis
|Purpy
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Skullglint
|Summer
|None
|Twizzler
|Spring, Fall, and Winter
|None
Butterflies
|Critter
|Season(s)
|Condition
|Amethyst Wing
|Spring and Winter
|None
|Aura
|All seasons
|None
|Autumn Wing
|Fall
|Spawns on the last day of fall
|Batterfly
|All seasons
|None
|Begoniflap
|All seasons
|None
|Beige Breezer
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Blue Gulf
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Blue Swallow
|Winter
|None
|Blueleaf
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Citrineflutter
|All seasons
|None
|Diamontra
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|Spawns when breaking ore or rocks
|Fader
|All seasons
|Spawns when breaking ore or rocks
|Flamboyance
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Frost Flutter
|Winter
|None
|Frostleaf
|Spring and Winter
|None
|Green Lady
|Spring
|None
|Green Petal
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|Chance to spawn when removing weeds
|Haunted Page
|-
|Spawns inside Town Hall
|Indigowisp
|Fall and Winter
|None
|Jader
|Spring and Summer
|Spawns when breaking ore or rocks
|Kamehameha
|Summer and Winter
|None
|Lakeflutter
|All seasons
|None
|Limer
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Moon Glimmer
|All seasons
|None
|Orange Flutter
|Summer
|None
|Orange Petal
|Spring, Fall, and Winter
|None
|Peachbliss
|Summer and Winter
|None
|Petal Flap
|Spring
|None
|Phlox
|Spring, Summer, and Fall
|None
|Pink Breezer
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Pink Glow
|Winter
|None
|Pink Gulf
|Spring
|None
|Pink Handyflap
|Summer
|None
|Pink Kite
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Pink Petal
|All seasons
|None
|Pink Sliver
|Spring, Fall, and Winter
|Chance to spawn when removing weeds
|Pink Swallow
|Spring and Summer
|None
|Pinkleaf
|All seasons
|Spawns near Moon Crystals
|Purple Flap
|Fall
|None
|Purple Gulf
|Fall and Winter
|None
|Purple Handyflap
|Summer
|None
|Purple Morpho
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Purple Silver
|Winter
|None
|Red Lady
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|Chance to spawn when removing weeds
|Red Morpho
|All seasons
|None
|Red Flutter
|All seasons
|None
|Roseleaf
|Spring and Winter
|Chance to spawn when removing weeds
|Rosetide
|Spring and Fall
|None
|Rouge Petal
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|Chance to spawn when removing weeds
|Ruby Wing
|Summer, Fall, and Winter
|None
|Silver Sister
|Winter
|None
|Skin Duster
|All seasons
|Chance to spawn when removing weeds
|Spotted Wings
|All seasons
|Appears from the diggable marks on the ground
|Spring Wing
|Spring
|Spawns on the last day of spring
|Summer Wing
|Summer
|Spawns on the last day of summer
|Turquoise Silver
|Winter
|None
|Violet Duster
|Spring and Summer
|Chance to spawn when using Witch Circles
|Vitra Wing
|Summer and Winter
|None
|White Bat
|Spring and Summer
|None
|Winter Wing
|Winter
|Spawns on the last day of winter
|Yabberwing
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|Between 3 and 6 am
Crawlers
|Critter
|Season(s)
|Condition
|Peeky
|-
|Spawns when harvesting fully grown Googly Garlic
|Pumkrawler
|-
|Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Pumpkin
|Skully
|Spring, Summer, and Fall
|None
|Sourbug
|-
|Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Lemon tree
|Sprouty
|-
|Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Berry crop
|Sweetbug
|-
|Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Blood Orange tree
|Turdy
|All seasons
|When Fertilizer reaches 100 in a barn
|Glorph
|All seasons
|None
|Twigster
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
Snails and Slugs
|Critter
|Season(s)
|Condition
|Harry
|Spring and Winter
|When Twilight Catacombs is unlocked
|Maud
|Spring and Winter
|When Twilight Catacombs is unlocked
|Dreamshell
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|None
|Shellycone
|Spring and Winter
|None
|Skull Snail
|Winter
|None
|Sluggy
|Spring, Summer, and Winter
|When it's raining
|Spiral Snail
|Spring, Summer, and Fall
|None
|Sunny
|All seasons
|Spawns the day after cooking a Fried Egg
|Deviled Sunny
|All seasons
|Chance to spawn at the same time as Sunny
What are Moonlight Peaks' critters?
Critters. Bugs. Insects. Creepy crawlies. Whatever you want to call them, they're a roster of catchable creatures that are mostly bug- and butterfly-shaped and live in Moonlight Peaks' different areas. There's a total of 95 critters to catch.
How do I catch critters in Moonlight Peaks?
Your first step in catching critters is to meet Moonlight Peaks' Death. Yes, really. He's on holiday in the town, and while there, he will give you the bug net. You can meet him in early Spring, as you follow the game's main story. We recommend heading to the graveyard, as that's where he tends to hang out. A cutscene will play, which introduces you to the character.
A day or so later, another cutscene will play when you head into town, where Death meets you again and tells you all about Soul Blobs. These are floating souls that he asks you to catch, and rewards you every so often for catching a certain number. The key here is that Death gifts you the bug net.
Once you've got the net, you can head out around town and swing it at critters to catch them. Some are faster than others and require you to be a bit sneaky and cut off their path so you can scoop them up. Some have specific conditions you need to fill in order for them to appear, as we've outlined above.
When you've got a few in your inventory, you can either sell them or donate them to the museum's critter room.