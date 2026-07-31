Moonlight Peaks critters guide

Check out every single Moonlight Peaks critter and when it spawns, so you can fill your encyclopaedia.

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There sure are a lot of Moonlight Peaks critters to catch, and our guide provides a handy list so you can easily keep track of what you have caught with your net and what you're yet to find. Whether you're a big fan of butterflies or prefer the snails, there are critters here for everyone.

The more critters you catch and deliver to the Moonlight Peaks museum, the happier Jada will be, as she watches the exhibits fill up.

All Moonlight Peaks critters

Here are all the different critters you can catch in Moonlight Peaks, and any special conditions they require to spawn. We've broken them up into different types so it's easier to digest the swarm of bugs and beetles.

Flies

Critter Season(s) Condition
Firefly All seasons None
Honeyflutter All seasons Spawns when the beehive is built

moonlight peaks critters - a character catching a bug

Beetles

Critter Season(s) Condition
Bluey All seasons None
Blushbug Spring, Summer, and Winter None
Buzzer Spring, Summer, and Fall Spawns during thunderstorms
Inferwing Spring and Summer None
Loomer Fall None
Lovepuff All seasons Chance to spawn when interacting with your spouse
Midnight All seasons Spawns at midnight
Mossback All seasons None
Murky All seasons None
Pinky Spring and Winter None
Psyclops All seasons Spawns near Yabbis
Purpy Spring, Summer, and Winter None
Skullglint Summer None
Twizzler Spring, Fall, and Winter None

Butterflies

Critter Season(s) Condition
Amethyst Wing Spring and Winter  None
Aura All seasons  None
Autumn Wing Fall Spawns on the last day of fall
Batterfly All seasons  None
Begoniflap All seasons  None
Beige Breezer Spring, Summer, and Winter  None
Blue Gulf Spring, Summer, and Winter  None
Blue Swallow Winter  None
Blueleaf Spring, Summer, and Winter  None
Citrineflutter All seasons  None
Diamontra Spring, Summer, and Winter Spawns when breaking ore or rocks
Fader All seasons Spawns when breaking ore or rocks
Flamboyance Spring, Summer, and Winter  None
Frost Flutter Winter  None
Frostleaf Spring and Winter  None
Green Lady Spring None
Green Petal Spring, Summer, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds
Haunted Page - Spawns inside Town Hall
Indigowisp Fall and Winter None
Jader Spring and Summer Spawns when breaking ore or rocks
Kamehameha Summer and Winter None
Lakeflutter All seasons None
Limer Spring, Summer, and Winter None
Moon Glimmer All seasons None
Orange Flutter Summer None
Orange Petal Spring, Fall, and Winter None
Peachbliss Summer and Winter None
Petal Flap Spring None
Phlox Spring, Summer, and Fall None
Pink Breezer Spring, Summer, and Winter None
Pink Glow Winter None
Pink Gulf Spring None
Pink Handyflap Summer None
Pink Kite Spring, Summer, and Winter None
Pink Petal All seasons None
Pink Sliver Spring, Fall, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds
Pink Swallow Spring and Summer None
Pinkleaf All seasons Spawns near Moon Crystals
Purple Flap Fall None
Purple Gulf Fall and Winter None
Purple Handyflap Summer None
Purple Morpho Spring, Summer, and Winter None
Purple Silver Winter None
Red Lady Spring, Summer, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds
Red Morpho All seasons None
Red Flutter All seasons None
Roseleaf Spring and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds
Rosetide Spring and Fall None
Rouge Petal Spring, Summer, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds
Ruby Wing Summer, Fall, and Winter None
Silver Sister Winter None
Skin Duster All seasons Chance to spawn when removing weeds
Spotted Wings All seasons Appears from the diggable marks on the ground
Spring Wing Spring Spawns on the last day of spring
Summer Wing Summer Spawns on the last day of summer
Turquoise Silver Winter None
Violet Duster Spring and Summer Chance to spawn when using Witch Circles
Vitra Wing Summer and Winter None
White Bat Spring and Summer None
Winter Wing Winter Spawns on the last day of winter
Yabberwing Spring, Summer, and Winter Between 3 and 6 am

moonlight peaks critters - a character catching a Blueleaf butterfly

Crawlers

Critter Season(s) Condition
Peeky - Spawns when harvesting fully grown Googly Garlic
Pumkrawler - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Pumpkin
Skully Spring, Summer, and Fall None
Sourbug - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Lemon tree
Sprouty - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Berry crop
Sweetbug - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Blood Orange tree
Turdy All seasons When Fertilizer reaches 100 in a barn
Glorph All seasons None
Twigster Spring, Summer, and Winter None

Snails and Slugs

Critter Season(s) Condition
Harry Spring and Winter When Twilight Catacombs is unlocked
Maud Spring and Winter When Twilight Catacombs is unlocked
Dreamshell Spring, Summer, and Winter None
Shellycone Spring and Winter None
Skull Snail Winter None
Sluggy Spring, Summer, and Winter When it's raining
Spiral Snail Spring, Summer, and Fall None
Sunny All seasons Spawns the day after cooking a Fried Egg
Deviled Sunny All seasons Chance to spawn at the same time as Sunny

moonlight peaks critters - a hellkitten staring at a large bug

What are Moonlight Peaks' critters?

Critters. Bugs. Insects. Creepy crawlies. Whatever you want to call them, they're a roster of catchable creatures that are mostly bug- and butterfly-shaped and live in Moonlight Peaks' different areas. There's a total of 95 critters to catch.

How do I catch critters in Moonlight Peaks?

Your first step in catching critters is to meet Moonlight Peaks' Death. Yes, really. He's on holiday in the town, and while there, he will give you the bug net. You can meet him in early Spring, as you follow the game's main story. We recommend heading to the graveyard, as that's where he tends to hang out. A cutscene will play, which introduces you to the character.

A day or so later, another cutscene will play when you head into town, where Death meets you again and tells you all about Soul Blobs. These are floating souls that he asks you to catch, and rewards you every so often for catching a certain number. The key here is that Death gifts you the bug net.

Once you've got the net, you can head out around town and swing it at critters to catch them. Some are faster than others and require you to be a bit sneaky and cut off their path so you can scoop them up. Some have specific conditions you need to fill in order for them to appear, as we've outlined above.

When you've got a few in your inventory, you can either sell them or donate them to the museum's critter room.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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