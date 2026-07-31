Moonlight Peaks critters guide

There sure are a lot of Moonlight Peaks critters to catch, and our guide provides a handy list so you can easily keep track of what you have caught with your net and what you're yet to find. Whether you're a big fan of butterflies or prefer the snails, there are critters here for everyone.

The more critters you catch and deliver to the Moonlight Peaks museum, the happier Jada will be, as she watches the exhibits fill up.

All Moonlight Peaks critters

Here are all the different critters you can catch in Moonlight Peaks, and any special conditions they require to spawn. We've broken them up into different types so it's easier to digest the swarm of bugs and beetles.

Flies

Critter Season(s) Condition Firefly All seasons None Honeyflutter All seasons Spawns when the beehive is built

Beetles

Critter Season(s) Condition Bluey All seasons None Blushbug Spring, Summer, and Winter None Buzzer Spring, Summer, and Fall Spawns during thunderstorms Inferwing Spring and Summer None Loomer Fall None Lovepuff All seasons Chance to spawn when interacting with your spouse Midnight All seasons Spawns at midnight Mossback All seasons None Murky All seasons None Pinky Spring and Winter None Psyclops All seasons Spawns near Yabbis Purpy Spring, Summer, and Winter None Skullglint Summer None Twizzler Spring, Fall, and Winter None

Butterflies

Critter Season(s) Condition Amethyst Wing Spring and Winter None Aura All seasons None Autumn Wing Fall Spawns on the last day of fall Batterfly All seasons None Begoniflap All seasons None Beige Breezer Spring, Summer, and Winter None Blue Gulf Spring, Summer, and Winter None Blue Swallow Winter None Blueleaf Spring, Summer, and Winter None Citrineflutter All seasons None Diamontra Spring, Summer, and Winter Spawns when breaking ore or rocks Fader All seasons Spawns when breaking ore or rocks Flamboyance Spring, Summer, and Winter None Frost Flutter Winter None Frostleaf Spring and Winter None Green Lady Spring None Green Petal Spring, Summer, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds Haunted Page - Spawns inside Town Hall Indigowisp Fall and Winter None Jader Spring and Summer Spawns when breaking ore or rocks Kamehameha Summer and Winter None Lakeflutter All seasons None Limer Spring, Summer, and Winter None Moon Glimmer All seasons None Orange Flutter Summer None Orange Petal Spring, Fall, and Winter None Peachbliss Summer and Winter None Petal Flap Spring None Phlox Spring, Summer, and Fall None Pink Breezer Spring, Summer, and Winter None Pink Glow Winter None Pink Gulf Spring None Pink Handyflap Summer None Pink Kite Spring, Summer, and Winter None Pink Petal All seasons None Pink Sliver Spring, Fall, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds Pink Swallow Spring and Summer None Pinkleaf All seasons Spawns near Moon Crystals Purple Flap Fall None Purple Gulf Fall and Winter None Purple Handyflap Summer None Purple Morpho Spring, Summer, and Winter None Purple Silver Winter None Red Lady Spring, Summer, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds Red Morpho All seasons None Red Flutter All seasons None Roseleaf Spring and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds Rosetide Spring and Fall None Rouge Petal Spring, Summer, and Winter Chance to spawn when removing weeds Ruby Wing Summer, Fall, and Winter None Silver Sister Winter None Skin Duster All seasons Chance to spawn when removing weeds Spotted Wings All seasons Appears from the diggable marks on the ground Spring Wing Spring Spawns on the last day of spring Summer Wing Summer Spawns on the last day of summer Turquoise Silver Winter None Violet Duster Spring and Summer Chance to spawn when using Witch Circles Vitra Wing Summer and Winter None White Bat Spring and Summer None Winter Wing Winter Spawns on the last day of winter Yabberwing Spring, Summer, and Winter Between 3 and 6 am

Crawlers

Critter Season(s) Condition Peeky - Spawns when harvesting fully grown Googly Garlic Pumkrawler - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Pumpkin Skully Spring, Summer, and Fall None Sourbug - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Lemon tree Sprouty - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Berry crop Sweetbug - Spawns when harvesting a fully grown Blood Orange tree Turdy All seasons When Fertilizer reaches 100 in a barn Glorph All seasons None Twigster Spring, Summer, and Winter None

Snails and Slugs

Critter Season(s) Condition Harry Spring and Winter When Twilight Catacombs is unlocked Maud Spring and Winter When Twilight Catacombs is unlocked Dreamshell Spring, Summer, and Winter None Shellycone Spring and Winter None Skull Snail Winter None Sluggy Spring, Summer, and Winter When it's raining Spiral Snail Spring, Summer, and Fall None Sunny All seasons Spawns the day after cooking a Fried Egg Deviled Sunny All seasons Chance to spawn at the same time as Sunny

What are Moonlight Peaks' critters?

Critters. Bugs. Insects. Creepy crawlies. Whatever you want to call them, they're a roster of catchable creatures that are mostly bug- and butterfly-shaped and live in Moonlight Peaks' different areas. There's a total of 95 critters to catch.

How do I catch critters in Moonlight Peaks?

Your first step in catching critters is to meet Moonlight Peaks' Death. Yes, really. He's on holiday in the town, and while there, he will give you the bug net. You can meet him in early Spring, as you follow the game's main story. We recommend heading to the graveyard, as that's where he tends to hang out. A cutscene will play, which introduces you to the character.

A day or so later, another cutscene will play when you head into town, where Death meets you again and tells you all about Soul Blobs. These are floating souls that he asks you to catch, and rewards you every so often for catching a certain number. The key here is that Death gifts you the bug net.

Once you've got the net, you can head out around town and swing it at critters to catch them. Some are faster than others and require you to be a bit sneaky and cut off their path so you can scoop them up. Some have specific conditions you need to fill in order for them to appear, as we've outlined above.

When you've got a few in your inventory, you can either sell them or donate them to the museum's critter room.