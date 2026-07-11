Moonlight Peaks Death guide

So, you wish to woo Moonlight Peaks' Death, huh? Well, I can't judge, because I also went for the scary soul itself while it's on holiday in the town for a bit of a respite. If the vampires and werewolves are too boring for you, why not court the Grim Reaper and spend eternity gazing into its dark hood, wondering what lurks beneath.

We also have guides to some slightly more living options - check out how to impress Moonlight Peaks' Ridge and Moonlight Peaks' Mina.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks Death:

Who is Death in Moonlight Peaks?

Death is, well, Death. You know, a skeletal being in a big, black robe? Holds a scythe? That's true here, except Death also wears a tropical shirt and a lei. That's because it's on holiday for a break and chose Moonlight Peaks as the perfect destination.

Death doesn't have a surname, a clan, or any family members, but will accept gifts you offer - and your love, eventually.

Can I romance Death in Moonlight Peaks?

While the game may have some unusual romance options in terms of vamps, wolves, mermaids and more, there's one even stranger: you can romance Death in Moonlight Peaks. You can even marry it once you reach eight hearts.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks Death like?

While working our way through the game, we've found that Death likes and dislikes receiving the following as gifts:

Loves

Black azalea flowers

Likes

Homemade juice

Honey

Beer, wine, and other drinks

Crops like berries

Purple flowers

Forageables like mushrooms

Cupcakes and other desserts

Dislikes

We've not found anything Death doesn't like… yet. Check back soon!

When is Death's birthday?

Death… doesn't have a birthday. Sorry, you'll have to keep the birthday cake for someone else.

Where can I find Death in Moonlight Peaks?

You can often find Death haunting the center of town, down by the water in its home. It often appears in the window at the front of the house. Early in the game, Death will seek you out (don't worry, it's not the end) and introduce itself. It also tells you about the lost Soul Blobs in town that you should catch.

There are 100 of them, and when you catch a certain number, Death will give you a gift. An antique clock to be precise, which allows you to adjust how long or short the night is.