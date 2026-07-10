Moonlight Peaks Dragan guide

In Moonlight Peaks, Dragan is tall, dark, and handsome. He's good at sensing auras and finds you intriguing. This is excellent news as he's a candidate you can choose to pursue. He does spend a lot of time playing cards, though, so keep that in mind.

Make sure to pore over our Moonlight Peaks review to see if it's going to be your new favorite farm game. It should be, as it's got a lot to offer - including the handsome Dragan.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Dragan:

Who is Dragan in Moonlight Peaks?

Dragan Khazan, TCG extraordinaire, loves cards. Specifically, he loves Nokturna and teaches you how to play - even gifting you your first deck, as he created the entire game. Moonlight Peaks' Alina is his sister, and Aras is his brother, both younger than him.

Can I romance Dragan in Moonlight Peaks?

Good news, you can romance Dragan in the game! Simply ply him with gifts he loves, and eventually, a relationship will blossom when your hearts are high enough. At four, you can start to go on dates, and then, when you reach eight hearts, you can ask him to marry you.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Dragan like?

You can give Dragan plenty of gifts in the game. He likes things you make and grow on your farm - you can tell if he enjoys what you've given him, as a small notification with a heart will appear in the top right of the screen. If he doesn't like it, it'll be a broken heart.

So far, we've found that Dragan enjoys the following:

Loves

Rose quartz

Likes

Homemade wines

Fried eggs

Homemade juices

Strawberries and similar home-grown crops

Dislikes

Fish

Honey

When is Dragan's birthday?

Take note of Dragan's birthday: it's on Spring 28, and he'd very much appreciate a present that he likes from yours truly.

Where can I find Dragan in Moonlight Peaks?

Dragan can often be found sitting in the centre of town, with a deck of cards spread in front of him. He also hangs around in the Marshes or in his house next to Coffee and Coffins.