Moonlight Peaks Dragan guide

Our Moonlight Peaks Dragan guide goes through the greatest gifts to give him and where you can find him in town.

moonlight peaks dragan's portrait over a blurred background
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In Moonlight Peaks, Dragan is tall, dark, and handsome. He's good at sensing auras and finds you intriguing. This is excellent news as he's a candidate you can choose to pursue. He does spend a lot of time playing cards, though, so keep that in mind.

Make sure to pore over our Moonlight Peaks review to see if it's going to be your new favorite farm game. It should be, as it's got a lot to offer - including the handsome Dragan.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Dragan:

Who is Dragan in Moonlight Peaks?

Dragan Khazan, TCG extraordinaire, loves cards. Specifically, he loves Nokturna and teaches you how to play - even gifting you your first deck, as he created the entire game. Moonlight Peaks' Alina is his sister, and Aras is his brother, both younger than him.

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Can I romance Dragan in Moonlight Peaks?

Good news, you can romance Dragan in the game! Simply ply him with gifts he loves, and eventually, a relationship will blossom when your hearts are high enough. At four, you can start to go on dates, and then, when you reach eight hearts, you can ask him to marry you.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Dragan like?

You can give Dragan plenty of gifts in the game. He likes things you make and grow on your farm - you can tell if he enjoys what you've given him, as a small notification with a heart will appear in the top right of the screen. If he doesn't like it, it'll be a broken heart.

So far, we've found that Dragan enjoys the following:

Loves

  • Rose quartz

Likes

  • Homemade wines
  • Fried eggs
  • Homemade juices
  • Strawberries and similar home-grown crops

Dislikes

  • Fish
  • Honey

Moonlight peaks dragan sitting on a mat in the town square

When is Dragan's birthday?

Take note of Dragan's birthday: it's on Spring 28, and he'd very much appreciate a present that he likes from yours truly.

Where can I find Dragan in Moonlight Peaks?

Dragan can often be found sitting in the centre of town, with a deck of cards spread in front of him. He also hangs around in the Marshes or in his house next to Coffee and Coffins.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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