Moonlight Peaks Evan guide

Moonlight Peaks' Evan Ambrosia is the epitome of sullen emo. They hang around looking mopey, radiating sombre vibes. But with our guide, you can make your way into their good books, and maybe secure that date you're after.

Chances are, if you're here, you're also a fan of Stardew Valley's Sebastian. The two characters do give similar impressions, so welcome, fans of emo boys.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Evan:

Who is Evan in Moonlight Peaks?

Evan Ambrosia is one of the town's vampires, brother to Mina and child of Orlock. Elvira and Samael are their cousins. They have heterochromia, meaning their eyes are different colors; they're perfect to stare into as you charm them.

Evan is a little stoic, which matches the black-hoodie-clad exterior and black, floppy hair, but if you give them the right gifts, you're sure to break through the frosty facade. You can challenge Evan to play Nokturna cards, and while they might not say they're having fun, as such, it's still a good time with them.

Can I romance Evan in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can fall for Moonlight Peaks' resident emo. While Evan can seem sullen at first, you can melt that moody exterior and get right into their heart. Once you reach four hearts, you can start taking Evan on dates; after hitting eight, you can ask them to marry you.

After your nuptials, Evan moves onto the farm with you, though they still help Mina run the coffee shop. Good luck, now you have Orlock as a father-in-law.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Evan like?

We've been giving Evan plenty of gifts to figure out which one gains the most points. So far, we've found that Evan enjoys - and doesn't enjoy - the following:

Loves

Coffee drinks

Likes

Cakes and desserts

Honey

Homemade meals

Homemade juices

Forageables (mushrooms, etc)

Dislikes

Alcoholic drinks

Shells

Rose quartz dust

When is Evan's birthday?

Evan's birthday is on Autumn 25. We recommend you get them a gift they really like, as they'll really appreciate getting it as a birthday present.

Where can I find Evan in Moonlight Peaks?

As Evan works shifts at Coffins and Coffee, along with Mina, and lives in the same building, you can locate them there most of the time. Perhaps you'll see them snoozing in a coffin in the back room, but you can wake Evan up to play cards or give a gift. Outside of work, Evan tends to hang around by the water.