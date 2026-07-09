Moonlight Peaks Fiona guide

To join the coven and connect with your magical side, you need to get on the good side of Moonlight Peaks' Fiona, the leader of the witches in town. However, it might not just be camaraderie you find with her, as, with time, effort, and good gifts, perhaps a relationship or steadfast friendship is on the table for the pair of you.

While it's important to learn all you can about Fiona, you also need to familiarize yourself with the other Moonlight Peaks characters, so make sure you check out our other guides.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Fiona:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Fiona?

As head of the Webb family, Fiona is also in charge of the Moonlit Coven, along with being Noel's sister, Sabrina's cousin, and Luna's distant cousin. At first, Fiona is very frosty, expecting only the best from everyone, and having an early-game disagreement with Orlock. She also butts heads with Sabrina, often disapproving of her free-natured approach to potions and magic. Still, she's a softie at heart once you get to know her.

Can I romance Fiona in Moonlight Peaks?

Despite a frosty start, yes, you can melt Fiona's heart and nestle yourself in there, becoming an equal partner she's ready to let in. However, if you want to progress beyond dating and head into marriage, you need to put in some effort. After you reach four hearts with Fiona, you can start going on dates with her. After reaching eight, you can ask her to marry you on a date.

You get married within seven days of the proposal, with all witches and vampires in attendance. However, if you're having second thoughts, you can choose not to go through with it, though I have to agree with Llemi's reaction if you do - it seems cruel to do such a thing in front of all those people, even if the reactions are humorous.

If you tie the knot, she then moves in with you on the farm, though she still has duties to attend to as head of the coven. Oh, and don't expect any kids; they aren't an option in this game, which is probably a good thing, seeing as how parents don't seem to be doing the best job in Moonlight Peaks.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Fiona like?

Fiona loves white tulips and likes receiving items such as berries, single flowers, bouquets, wine, and juice, while she absolutely hates honey. We'll let you know more about her likes and dislikes as we stumble across them.

When is Fiona's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Fiona's birthday is on Winter 26, so make sure you give her something special on that day - perhaps some white tulips.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Fiona?

Fiona is often in or around her house, working on potions and the like, though she sometimes stops by Webb of Wonders or visits town. To be certain about where she is when you want to see her, it's best to check the map and look for her icon.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Fiona very soon.