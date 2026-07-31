All Moonlight Peaks forms

While one of the Moonlight Peaks forms you can take is fairly obvious, given that you play as a vampire, there are two that might surprise you. Lucky for you, I'm very familiar with this supernatural town, being able to perform all three transformations, and I'm going to share how to get each one.

The second form is actually very important in being able to meet the mermaid Moonlight Peaks characters, though you can introduce yourself to the likes of Moonlight Peaks' Saga and Moonlight Peaks' Mina just fine without them. In fact, you owe Mina when it comes to the final transformation.

Here's what you need to know about Moonlight Peaks forms:

How many Moonlight Peaks forms are there?

You can transform into three different creatures, each of which has different benefits when exploring the town and its surroundings:

Hellkitten - allows you to move around much faster and crawl through small gaps on the floor. It also lets you understand what the animals are saying.

- allows you to move around much faster and crawl through small gaps on the floor. It also lets you understand what the animals are saying. Mermaid - this one needs no exploration. You develop a mermaid tail and can swim to previously unreachable places.

- this one needs no exploration. You develop a mermaid tail and can swim to previously unreachable places. Bat - as you explore, you'll notice ledges that you can't reach. Once you become a bat, you can fly up and down them. You can also fly across water and move slightly faster than a Hellkitten.

How do I unlock the Moonlight Peaks Hellkitten form?

Unsurprisingly, you don't get all three forms at once, but the first one you learn is Hellkitten, a transformation that evidently runs in your family, as your mom can also take that form. Luckily, you don't have long to wait at all to unlock it, as you merely need to complete the introductory quests of the game, meaning you get it within the first hour or two. A humorous mishap between Moonlight Peaks' Orlock and Brooke reveals your hidden gift when the dinner party goes awry.

How do I unlock Moonlight Peaks Mermaid form?

The second form you unlock is Mermaid, which is much further into the game. I unlocked it towards the end of Autumn 1 on one playthrough and right at the end of Winter Year One on another. Regardless, you need to progress the main story far enough that Ludo asks you to go through a small gap to explore the cove, which is where you meet Kim, Rei, and Tai.

After helping Ridge build a stairway so everyone can visit the cove, Samael asks Kim to marry him, and she wants to walk down the aisle. On your quest to help her get legs, you manage to get a fin - seems like a fair trade to me. Certainly better than losing your voice to a sea witch.

How do I unlock Moonlight Peaks Bat form?

The final form is Bat, the one that you probably want to use the most. Unfortunately, I didn't get this form until about midway through Summer Year Two, so it takes a long time - more than 35 hours for me, at least. Again, you need to progress through the story until Orlock decides to teach you, in exchange for completing chores for him. Luckily, Mina gets wind of it and forces him to help you… after you pick up the missing pieces of the ritual chalice that Orlock broke.