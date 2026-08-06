Moonlight Peaks full moon guide

If you want to know what’s special about a Moonlight Peaks full moon, and how to spot when it’s happening, follow this handy guide.

Moonlight Peaks full moon - werewolves Saga, Brook, and Ridge against a full moon and a blurry background of the game
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With all the shenanigans you're getting up to in town, it can be hard to track when exactly a Moonlight Peaks full moon is taking place, or what's so special about it. That's why we've put together some pointers on what to expect during that time of the month, and how you can make the most of it. Spoiler: don't try to upgrade your tools.

If you can't get enough Moonlight Peaks goodness, we've got more for you, including a guide to the Moonlight Peaks critters. If it's a chance to hear from the developers you want, we also sat and chatted with them in our Moonlight Peaks interview, so knock yourself out.

When is the Moonlight Peaks full moon?

Full moons take place during every season on the 15th day of the in-game calendar. On this day, the werewolves gather in the Howling Marshes, awaiting their transformation, meaning that the Howling Hammer is closed. Any town business with Mayor Brook will also have to wait.

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What does the Moonlight Peaks full moon give you?

There are three things you can get up to on a full moon that you can't otherwise do. Firstly, the "Awooooo!" achievement is only completable on a full moon. Head to the marshland to speak to any of the werewolves after they're transformed at midnight to get this achievement.

Secondly, you'll want to catch the Moonflutter Fish, which is only available on the 15th in Luna Bay with a premium or enchanted fishing rod. This fish is required to complete the Aquarium in the museum, and sells for 330 coins at two-star level, so it's worth farming.

Finally, though you can technically also do this on the two days prior to the full moon, too, you can meet the Moon Goddess in the Forest and Deep Forest on the 15th of every month. Give her preferred Moonlight Peaks gifts to befriend her - it's important to do this so that you can complete your museum, as she'll give you a Chakra Tuner for the Deity Collection when you reach maximum hearts with her.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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