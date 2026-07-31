Moonlight Peaks gifts guide

Whether you're a Tae stan or Alina caught your eye, Moonlight Peaks gifts are essential need-to-knows for every player hoping to establish themselves in the town. Reading this guide will also mean you can't accidentally bring a Strawberry Milkshake to a Brook fight, either, so let's get into it before you make a social faux pas. After all, if no one likes you, you can't fit in very easily, and everyone knows the way to affection is through money.
We've got a quick overview of all the Moonlight Peaks characters in case you want to read up on them before you get to giftin'. Plus, check out our recent Moonlight Peaks interview where we spoke to the team behind the game.
Moonlight Peaks gifts for all characters
Here's every character's gift chart. Note that trash is universally hated except for Death, Jada, and Llemi. There are two universal likes, too: Diamond (except for Brook, Death, and Pumpkin Head) and Golden Egg (except for Brook, Death, Elvira, Evan, Mina, Orlock, Pumpkin Head, Sabrina, and Samael).
|Character
|Loves
|Likes
|Neutral
|Hates
|Moonlight Peaks' Alina
|Black flowers, Moonlight flowers, Paint Supplies, universal loves
|Any flower, Moon Crystal, Moonfruit, Raspberry
|Common Mushroom, Belted Robe
|Seeds, coffees, Honey, Fibre, conches
|Moonlight Peaks' Aras
|Soups and stews (except Googly Soup), Moonlight Flowers, Raspberry Beret, universal loves
|Flowers (except Moonlight), any juice, Cloth, Googly Soup, Strawberry, Lollipop, any tea, any milk
|Clothes (except Raspberry Beret), Common Mushroom
|Seeds, coffees, Honey, conches
|Brook
|Top Hat, White Rose
|Hats (except Top Hat), food (except Googly Soup, Hamburger, Fried Egg), any milkshake (except Strawberry Milkshake), any juice
|Any flower, Fried Egg, Blueberry jam, Googly Soup, Gazpacho Soup, Red Wine, Hamburger, Diamond
|Conches, clams, seeds, Firefly, Strawberry Milkshake
|Moonlight Peaks' Death
|Trash (any), Black Azalea, Charred Pie, Eggnog, Serious Hat, Pumpkin Beanie, Santa Hat, Witch Hat
|Any milk, any tea, any milkshake, any juice, coffees (except Dried Coffee), Beer
|Flowers (except Black Azalea), Diamond, jams (any), seeds, Skully
|Coin, Charcoal, Rice, Plops, Rice, Sunburst, Dried Coffee, Fibre, Heart Stone
|Moonlight Peaks' Dragan
|Moonlight Flowers, Void Items, Moon Crystal, Rose Quartz, universal loves
|Any milk, any flowers (except Moonlight Flowers), any tea, any juice, any coffees, Violet Sashimi, Fried Egg
|-
|Conches, clams, Honey, Goldy, Mana Essence
|Elvira
|Any milkshake, Red Rose, Serious Hat, Diamond, Gold Bar
|Any clothes, any potion, flowers (except Red Rose), Mana Wine, Mana Moon Jam
|Any fish, any jam, any juice, Golden Egg
|Seeds, Pink Conch (both), Clams, Sunburst
|Moonlight Peaks' Evan
|Black Tulips, Coffees, Diamond, Flat Cap
|Flowers (except Black Tulips), Rose Quartz, Moon Crystal
|Carrot, Fried Egg, Lavender Tea, Raspberry Juice
|Any alcohol, clams, conches, any insect, Fertilizer, seeds
|Moonlight Peaks' Fiona
|Any mana item, Witch Hat, universal loves
|Flowers (except White Tulips), any juice
|-
|Seeds, conches, clams, Honey
|Jada
|Any mana item, any potion, any coffee, Yellow Azalea, Yellow Plumeria
|Flowers (except Yellow Azalea and Yellow Plumeria), Mossback, Cyclops, Lollipop
|Trash (any), Purpy
|Seeds, conches, clams, Honey, Mana Essence, Fairy Essence
|Kim
|Pink flowers, white flowers, Chocolate Cupcake, universal loves
|Any coffee, flowers (black, red, purple, yellow)
|Fish dishes
|Any clam, any conch, any insect
|Llemi
|Amour, Custom Bouquet, Gold Bar, Heart Stone, Moon Crystal, Pink Plumeria, Rose Quartz, universal loves
|Any dairy food, any dessert, any jam, any juice, any flower (except black),
|-
|Skully, Honey
|Moonlight Peaks' Ludo
|Any burrito, any burger, any pancakes, any pizza, Lava Lamps, Black Flowers, Yabbucket Hat, universal loves
|Any flower (except black), Beer, Googly Soup, Raspberry, Chococake, Sashimi
|-
|Seeds, conches, clams, any potions, Honey
|Moonlight Peaks' Luna
|Any flower, Mana Moon Jam, Basic Fertilizer, universal loves
|Egg, Strawberry, any milk, Googly Soup
|-
|Seeds, conches, clams
|Moonlight Peaks' Mina
|Pink flowers, Diamond
|Any clothes, any flowers (except pink), Mana Moon Jam, Rose Quartz
|Any milk, any tea, any milkshake, any juices, any coffee, Raspberry Cupcake, grapes
|Beer, any wine, seeds, conches, clams
|Moon Goddess
|Moonlight Flowers, Moonfruit, Moon Juice, universal loves
|Any flowers (except Moonlight Flowers), Moon Crystal, any juice, any hats, any coffee
|Any food, any jam
|Seeds, conches, clams, any insects
|Moonlight Peaks' Noel
|Any Mana item, universal loves
|Any fish, Fried Egg, Chocolate, Lollipop, Pumpkin Spice Latte
|Eggplant, Sugarbones, Wild Potato
|Any flowers, seeds, conches, clams
|Orlock
|Any alcohol, any cupcake, Irish Coffee, Diamond
|Any flower, Top Hat, Mana Chocolate
|Honey, Strawberry, Wild Potato
|Mana Coffee, Mana Milkshake, seeds, conches, clams
|Persephone
|Cappuccino, Ginger Tea, Poinsettia, Rose Quartz, Blue Plumeria, Yellow Plumeria, universal loves
|Raspberry, Strawberry, Lollipop, Mushroom Stew
|Any insect
|Honey, any fish
|Pumpkin Head
|Bamboo Hat, Pumpkin Beanie, Brickle, Honey
|Beer, bread, any burrito (except Fishy Burrito), cheese, chocolate, any juice, any milkshake, any tea, Pumpkin, Moonshine
|Universal loves
|Fishy Burrito, any potions, seeds, Chococake, Mana Moon Jam, Mana Wine, Black Azalea
|Rei
|Lollipop, yellow flowers, Lemon Cupcake, universal loves
|Red Wine, pink and purple flowers, Cappuccino, Chocolate, Moon Crystal
|-
|Frostleaf, Blueleaf, Bluey, conches
|Moonlight Peaks' Ridge
|Beer, blue flowers, Ushanka Hat, Hamburger, universal loves
|Any flowers (except blue), any wine, Cheese, any juice, Honey, Strawberry
|Wood, planks, Eggplant, Wild Potato, Hellfeta
|Seeds, conches, clams, Coal, Cloth, Cheese Soup, Common Mushroom
|Moonlight Peaks' Sabrina
|Any potion (except Sunscreen), purple flowers, any Mana items, Witch Hat, Diamond
|Any flower (except purple), Raspberry, Moonfruit, Rose Quartz, Red Wine
|Blood Tomato, any milkshake
|Any fish, fish dishes, conches, seeds, clams
|Moonlight Peaks' Saga
|Kthonias, Moonlight Flowers, universal loves
|Any flower (except Kthonia and Moonlight Flowers), Beer, Chocolate, Raspberry, Lollipop, any wine, any juice, Rose Quartz
|Flower Bouquet
|Pink Swallow, Honey, Cyclops, conches, seeds, clams
|Moonlight Peaks' Samael
|Any wine, Violet Sashimi, Diamond
|Any flower (except pink), Gold Bar, any hat, any Mana items (except Mana Wine)
|Beer, Honey, Cappuccino, Hellfeta, Strawberry, Raspberry
|Pink flowers, conches, seeds, clams
|Sun God
|Yellow flowers, Gold Bar, universal loves
|Pink Tulips
|Honey
|Sunburst
|Skull Girl
|Any flowers, any insect, any houseplant
|Any juice, any food, any clothes
|-
|Conches, seeds, clams
|Tae
|Faceted Mirror, pink flowers, universal loves
|Any flower, conches, Gold Bar, Ginger Tea, Moonfruit, Rose Quartz, Veggie Burger, any wine
|Clawy Vera, Vanity Table, Henbane, Firedrop
|Amour, Charcoal, Copper items, Honey, Heart Stone, Sunburst, Quartz Dust, Fodder, Gladd, Seaweed, Fiber, seeds, clams
|Winston
|Blue Azalea, Shakshuka, universal loves
|Raspberry, Strawberry, Fried Egg, Lollipop, Blue Tulips
|Any wood, planks, stone
|Mocha, Pancakes, Honey, conches, clams
That's the end of our Moonlight Peaks gift guide, so go out and make some pals!