Moonlight Peaks gifts guide

Whether you're a Tae stan or Alina caught your eye, Moonlight Peaks gifts are essential need-to-knows for every player hoping to establish themselves in the town. Reading this guide will also mean you can't accidentally bring a Strawberry Milkshake to a Brook fight, either, so let's get into it before you make a social faux pas. After all, if no one likes you, you can't fit in very easily, and everyone knows the way to affection is through money.

We've got a quick overview of all the Moonlight Peaks characters in case you want to read up on them before you get to giftin'. Plus, check out our recent Moonlight Peaks interview where we spoke to the team behind the game.

Moonlight Peaks gifts for all characters

Here's every character's gift chart. Note that trash is universally hated except for Death, Jada, and Llemi. There are two universal likes, too: Diamond (except for Brook, Death, and Pumpkin Head) and Golden Egg (except for Brook, Death, Elvira, Evan, Mina, Orlock, Pumpkin Head, Sabrina, and Samael).

Character Loves Likes Neutral Hates Moonlight Peaks' Alina Black flowers, Moonlight flowers, Paint Supplies, universal loves Any flower, Moon Crystal, Moonfruit, Raspberry Common Mushroom, Belted Robe Seeds, coffees, Honey, Fibre, conches Moonlight Peaks' Aras Soups and stews (except Googly Soup), Moonlight Flowers, Raspberry Beret, universal loves Flowers (except Moonlight), any juice, Cloth, Googly Soup, Strawberry, Lollipop, any tea, any milk Clothes (except Raspberry Beret), Common Mushroom Seeds, coffees, Honey, conches Brook Top Hat, White Rose Hats (except Top Hat), food (except Googly Soup, Hamburger, Fried Egg), any milkshake (except Strawberry Milkshake), any juice Any flower, Fried Egg, Blueberry jam, Googly Soup, Gazpacho Soup, Red Wine, Hamburger, Diamond Conches, clams, seeds, Firefly, Strawberry Milkshake Moonlight Peaks' Death Trash (any), Black Azalea, Charred Pie, Eggnog, Serious Hat, Pumpkin Beanie, Santa Hat, Witch Hat Any milk, any tea, any milkshake, any juice, coffees (except Dried Coffee), Beer Flowers (except Black Azalea), Diamond, jams (any), seeds, Skully Coin, Charcoal, Rice, Plops, Rice, Sunburst, Dried Coffee, Fibre, Heart Stone Moonlight Peaks' Dragan Moonlight Flowers, Void Items, Moon Crystal, Rose Quartz, universal loves Any milk, any flowers (except Moonlight Flowers), any tea, any juice, any coffees, Violet Sashimi, Fried Egg - Conches, clams, Honey, Goldy, Mana Essence Elvira Any milkshake, Red Rose, Serious Hat, Diamond, Gold Bar Any clothes, any potion, flowers (except Red Rose), Mana Wine, Mana Moon Jam Any fish, any jam, any juice, Golden Egg Seeds, Pink Conch (both), Clams, Sunburst Moonlight Peaks' Evan Black Tulips, Coffees, Diamond, Flat Cap Flowers (except Black Tulips), Rose Quartz, Moon Crystal Carrot, Fried Egg, Lavender Tea, Raspberry Juice Any alcohol, clams, conches, any insect, Fertilizer, seeds Moonlight Peaks' Fiona Any mana item, Witch Hat, universal loves Flowers (except White Tulips), any juice - Seeds, conches, clams, Honey Jada Any mana item, any potion, any coffee, Yellow Azalea, Yellow Plumeria Flowers (except Yellow Azalea and Yellow Plumeria), Mossback, Cyclops, Lollipop Trash (any), Purpy Seeds, conches, clams, Honey, Mana Essence, Fairy Essence Kim Pink flowers, white flowers, Chocolate Cupcake, universal loves Any coffee, flowers (black, red, purple, yellow) Fish dishes Any clam, any conch, any insect Llemi Amour, Custom Bouquet, Gold Bar, Heart Stone, Moon Crystal, Pink Plumeria, Rose Quartz, universal loves Any dairy food, any dessert, any jam, any juice, any flower (except black), - Skully, Honey Moonlight Peaks' Ludo Any burrito, any burger, any pancakes, any pizza, Lava Lamps, Black Flowers, Yabbucket Hat, universal loves Any flower (except black), Beer, Googly Soup, Raspberry, Chococake, Sashimi - Seeds, conches, clams, any potions, Honey Moonlight Peaks' Luna Any flower, Mana Moon Jam, Basic Fertilizer, universal loves Egg, Strawberry, any milk, Googly Soup - Seeds, conches, clams Moonlight Peaks' Mina Pink flowers, Diamond Any clothes, any flowers (except pink), Mana Moon Jam, Rose Quartz Any milk, any tea, any milkshake, any juices, any coffee, Raspberry Cupcake, grapes Beer, any wine, seeds, conches, clams Moon Goddess Moonlight Flowers, Moonfruit, Moon Juice, universal loves Any flowers (except Moonlight Flowers), Moon Crystal, any juice, any hats, any coffee Any food, any jam Seeds, conches, clams, any insects Moonlight Peaks' Noel Any Mana item, universal loves Any fish, Fried Egg, Chocolate, Lollipop, Pumpkin Spice Latte Eggplant, Sugarbones, Wild Potato Any flowers, seeds, conches, clams Orlock Any alcohol, any cupcake, Irish Coffee, Diamond Any flower, Top Hat, Mana Chocolate Honey, Strawberry, Wild Potato Mana Coffee, Mana Milkshake, seeds, conches, clams Persephone Cappuccino, Ginger Tea, Poinsettia, Rose Quartz, Blue Plumeria, Yellow Plumeria, universal loves Raspberry, Strawberry, Lollipop, Mushroom Stew Any insect Honey, any fish Pumpkin Head Bamboo Hat, Pumpkin Beanie, Brickle, Honey Beer, bread, any burrito (except Fishy Burrito), cheese, chocolate, any juice, any milkshake, any tea, Pumpkin, Moonshine Universal loves Fishy Burrito, any potions, seeds, Chococake, Mana Moon Jam, Mana Wine, Black Azalea Rei Lollipop, yellow flowers, Lemon Cupcake, universal loves Red Wine, pink and purple flowers, Cappuccino, Chocolate, Moon Crystal - Frostleaf, Blueleaf, Bluey, conches Moonlight Peaks' Ridge Beer, blue flowers, Ushanka Hat, Hamburger, universal loves Any flowers (except blue), any wine, Cheese, any juice, Honey, Strawberry Wood, planks, Eggplant, Wild Potato, Hellfeta Seeds, conches, clams, Coal, Cloth, Cheese Soup, Common Mushroom Moonlight Peaks' Sabrina Any potion (except Sunscreen), purple flowers, any Mana items, Witch Hat, Diamond Any flower (except purple), Raspberry, Moonfruit, Rose Quartz, Red Wine Blood Tomato, any milkshake Any fish, fish dishes, conches, seeds, clams Moonlight Peaks' Saga Kthonias, Moonlight Flowers, universal loves Any flower (except Kthonia and Moonlight Flowers), Beer, Chocolate, Raspberry, Lollipop, any wine, any juice, Rose Quartz Flower Bouquet Pink Swallow, Honey, Cyclops, conches, seeds, clams Moonlight Peaks' Samael Any wine, Violet Sashimi, Diamond Any flower (except pink), Gold Bar, any hat, any Mana items (except Mana Wine) Beer, Honey, Cappuccino, Hellfeta, Strawberry, Raspberry Pink flowers, conches, seeds, clams Sun God Yellow flowers, Gold Bar, universal loves Pink Tulips Honey Sunburst Skull Girl Any flowers, any insect, any houseplant Any juice, any food, any clothes - Conches, seeds, clams Tae Faceted Mirror, pink flowers, universal loves Any flower, conches, Gold Bar, Ginger Tea, Moonfruit, Rose Quartz, Veggie Burger, any wine Clawy Vera, Vanity Table, Henbane, Firedrop Amour, Charcoal, Copper items, Honey, Heart Stone, Sunburst, Quartz Dust, Fodder, Gladd, Seaweed, Fiber, seeds, clams Winston Blue Azalea, Shakshuka, universal loves Raspberry, Strawberry, Fried Egg, Lollipop, Blue Tulips Any wood, planks, stone Mocha, Pancakes, Honey, conches, clams

That's the end of our Moonlight Peaks gift guide, so go out and make some pals!