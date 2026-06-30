Grab a free copy of supernatural farm sim Moonlight Peaks

Summerween is here, and there's no better way to celebrate than by winning a free copy of Moonlight Peaks on Steam, Switch, or Switch 2! We have codes for each platform to give away, so enter below if you want to be in with a chance of running your own nocturnal farm.

If you're also into creepy cozy games, this is one you won't want to miss. You can read my Moonlight Peaks preview here, where I spent a fortnight as Dracula's child and set up a frightfully good farm.

Moonlight Peaks has been an upcoming Switch game on our radar for a couple of years now, but we're here to give you a copy for free as it releases on July 7, 2026. Our giveaway ends on release day, giving you seven days to enter. Simply head to the widgets below and pick your platform, then enter using the buttons.

We have three codes for Steam, three codes for Nintendo Switch, and three codes for Nintendo Switch 2. Please note that the Switch codes will be for the European region. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information. Good luck, fellow vamps!

Nintendo Switch 2 (Europe)

Pocket Tactics - Moonlight Peaks Nintendo Switch 2 codes (EU)





Nintendo Switch (Europe)

Pocket Tactics - Moonlight Peaks Nintendo Switch codes (EU)





Steam (worldwide)

Pocket Tactics - Moonlight Peaks Steam codes





Moonlight Peaks takes the typical life simulator x farm game formula and adds a bit of pizzazz. You do all your work at night, tending crops with a spooky vibe, rearing animals, and meeting supernatural townsfolk, including werewolves, vampires, and witches. Cast spells, catch mysterious bugs, and of course - grow your garden and create a delicious profit from your wares.