Grab a free copy of supernatural farm sim Moonlight Peaks

We’re giving away creepy cozy simulator Moonlight Peaks to celebrate its official release!

moonlight peaks giveaway - key art showing three characters from teh game
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Moonlight Peaks 
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Summerween is here, and there's no better way to celebrate than by winning a free copy of Moonlight Peaks on Steam, Switch, or Switch 2! We have codes for each platform to give away, so enter below if you want to be in with a chance of running your own nocturnal farm.

If you're also into creepy cozy games, this is one you won't want to miss. You can read my Moonlight Peaks preview here, where I spent a fortnight as Dracula's child and set up a frightfully good farm.

Moonlight Peaks has been an upcoming Switch game on our radar for a couple of years now, but we're here to give you a copy for free as it releases on July 7, 2026. Our giveaway ends on release day, giving you seven days to enter. Simply head to the widgets below and pick your platform, then enter using the buttons.

We have three codes for Steam, three codes for Nintendo Switch, and three codes for Nintendo Switch 2. Please note that the Switch codes will be for the European region. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information. Good luck, fellow vamps!

Nintendo Switch 2 (Europe)

Pocket Tactics - Moonlight Peaks Nintendo Switch 2 codes (EU)

Nintendo Switch (Europe)

Pocket Tactics - Moonlight Peaks Nintendo Switch codes (EU)

Steam (worldwide)

Pocket Tactics - Moonlight Peaks Steam codes

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Moonlight Peaks takes the typical life simulator x farm game formula and adds a bit of pizzazz. You do all your work at night, tending crops with a spooky vibe, rearing animals, and meeting supernatural townsfolk, including werewolves, vampires, and witches. Cast spells, catch mysterious bugs, and of course - grow your garden and create a delicious profit from your wares.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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