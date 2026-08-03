Moonlight Peaks Jada guide

ind out all the key information about Moonlight Peaks Jada right here, including the best gifts to give her.

moonlight peaks jada's portrait against a blurred background
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Moonlight Peaks Jada Henderson, one of the few humans in the town, has big plans. She's here to bring a bit of culture back to the town and collect items for exhibitions. That's right, she's basically this game's Blathers.

She's the one behind the museum reopening, and will gladly chat about Moonlight Peaks critters with you - or accept them as gifts.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Jada:

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Jada like?

If you want to spring a gift upon Jada, or boost your friendship, there are some items that are better than others - and some you should stay away from.

Loves

  • Diamonds
  • Coffee drinks
  • Golden eggs
  • Potions

Likes

  • Flowers
  • Homemade juice
  • Bugs and critters

Dislikes

  • Shells
  • Seeds
  • honey
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Who is Jada in Moonlight Peaks?

Jada moves to Moonlight Peaks during the summer with her brother Winston and their aunt, Persephone. They move into a house in the middle of town, right over the water. As soon as she joins the town, Jada has one thing on her mind: the museum. She wants to get it open again and asks you to collect critters and artifacts for her.

You can usually find her in her house, in the coffee shop, or in the marshes north of town, looking for bugs and fish.

moonlight peaks jada talking to the main character inside her house

Can I romance Jada in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can romance Jada in the game. All you need to do is build up a relationship with her by giving her gifts and interacting with her. As you build up hearts, your relationship will improve, and you can eventually romance and marry Jada.

When is Jada's birthday?

Jada's birthday is on Winter 1, so make sure to get her something she really likes and score some extra points.

For those of you still figuring out friendships in the game, we recommend taking a look at our Moonlight Peaks Evan and Moonlight Peaks Mina guides to see which gifts are the best for both of them.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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