Moonlight Peaks Jada guide

Moonlight Peaks Jada Henderson, one of the few humans in the town, has big plans. She's here to bring a bit of culture back to the town and collect items for exhibitions. That's right, she's basically this game's Blathers.

She's the one behind the museum reopening, and will gladly chat about Moonlight Peaks critters with you - or accept them as gifts.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Jada:

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Jada like?

If you want to spring a gift upon Jada, or boost your friendship, there are some items that are better than others - and some you should stay away from.

Loves

Diamonds

Coffee drinks

Golden eggs

Potions

Likes

Flowers

Homemade juice

Bugs and critters

Dislikes

Shells

Seeds

honey

Who is Jada in Moonlight Peaks?

Jada moves to Moonlight Peaks during the summer with her brother Winston and their aunt, Persephone. They move into a house in the middle of town, right over the water. As soon as she joins the town, Jada has one thing on her mind: the museum. She wants to get it open again and asks you to collect critters and artifacts for her.

You can usually find her in her house, in the coffee shop, or in the marshes north of town, looking for bugs and fish.

Can I romance Jada in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can romance Jada in the game. All you need to do is build up a relationship with her by giving her gifts and interacting with her. As you build up hearts, your relationship will improve, and you can eventually romance and marry Jada.

When is Jada's birthday?

Jada's birthday is on Winter 1, so make sure to get her something she really likes and score some extra points.

For those of you still figuring out friendships in the game, we recommend taking a look at our Moonlight Peaks Evan and Moonlight Peaks Mina guides to see which gifts are the best for both of them.