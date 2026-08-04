Moonlight Peaks Kim guide

You have to wait nearly an in-game year to meet her, but when you do, Moonlight Peaks' Kim is delightful and sure to turn some heads. We just know you're going to want to be her friend, though you can have something more if it's romance you're after, so allow us to tell you everything you need to know about Kim.

Luckily, you don't have to wait anywhere near as long to meet most of the other Moonlight Peaks characters, which is great, considering some of them, unlike Kim, wouldn't be worth a year of anticipation. If you want to learn more about the game beyond the residents, make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks review.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Kim:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Kim?

Kim is a mermaid, making her part of the Hosu family along with her brother Tae and sister Rei. For nearly an in-game year, you want to know what's beneath the large fog at the top of the map, and it turns out that it's Luna Bay - the perfect place to meet mermaids. As soon as you meet Kim, it's obvious that an important storyline is looming, but since the game is so new, we don't want to give away any spoilers. Just know that she's delightful.

Can I romance Kim in Moonlight Peaks?

At first, again, remaining as spoiler-free as possible, you might think that Kim isn't actually a romance option, but she is. You just need to let things run their course before you can explore love with her, though. When she's ready, you can take her on dates after reaching four hearts and ultimately pop the question when you hit eight.

During the ceremony, you do have the option to leave her at the altar, but with all of the mermaids and vampires present, that's quite a big audience to break someone's heart in front of. If all goes well and you complete your nuptials drama-free, Kim moves on to your farm, though she still loves swimming.

It's worth noting that you can't have kids in Moonlight Peaks, so parenthood isn't on the cards. Not that it's a bad thing, really, considering the state of your relationship with your dad, Vlad Dracula.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Kim like?

Kim loves receiving berries, shells, and anything pink, so make sure you have some handy when you go to visit her. As for things she hates, trash or anything that can harm the ocean is a no-go.

When is Kim's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Spring 23 is Kim's birthday, so make time for her and give her some pretty shells.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Kim?

You can often find Kim in Luna Bay swimming near the shore, though she may also be out and about in town sometimes, too. It's best to check the map and look for her icon to determine exactly where she is whenever you want to see her.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Kim very soon.