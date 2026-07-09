Moonlight Peaks Ludo guide

You quickly learn that Moonlight Peaks' Ludo enjoys having a laugh and, unfortunately, has a bit of a habit of screwing up, much to the annoyance of his father and sister. Still, if you want to enjoy some shenanigans or play a few rounds of Nockturna, a friendship (or relationship) with Ludo is the way to go.

If you want to see what first impression the Moonlight Peaks characters made on us as a whole, make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks review.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Ludo:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Ludo?

Ludo is a werewolf, making him part of the Logan family, along with his uncle, Brook, cousin, Saga, and father, Ridge. He doesn't run a shop or sell any items; instead, he spends his time getting up to no good and causing headaches for his family.

Can I romance Ludo in Moonlight Peaks?

For those of you who enjoy joking around and being jovial, Ludo is open to love - you just need to work on building a foundation with him first. Once you reach four hearts, you can start taking Ludo on dates, and then propose to him when you reach eight.

All of the werewolves and vampires in town will attend your wedding up to seven days later, and Ludo will live with you on the farm after the ceremony.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Ludo like?

Cheese. Of all the gifts we've given Ludo, he seems to be a big fan of ghoulembert and will accept any foragables that you may give him. We'll update this guide as soon as we discover more of his likes and dislikes regarding gifts.

When is Ludo's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Autumn 20 is Ludo's birthday, which is just two days after Ridge's, so we hope you have some more gifts to hand out.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Ludo?

You can often find Ludo hanging outside Howling Hammers because, apparently, he doesn't have anything better to do. No, he doesn't work there. He just sits outside waiting for you to challenge him to a game of Nockturna.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Ludo very soon.