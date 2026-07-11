Moonlight Peaks Luna guide

We recommend you make friends (or maybe more) with Moonlight Peaks' Luna as quickly as you can. She sells all of the seeds and spores in town and shows you the ropes of farming to get you started. She's also just really nice. We love her rustic style of a floppy, witchy hat and overalls.

Below, we've listed gifts she likes to receive, as well as where you can find Luna, and everything she sells at her stall.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Luna:

Who is Luna in Moonlight Peaks?

Luna is another farm owner who teaches you the tricks of the trade. She gives you some starter seeds and plenty of quests to fulfill. As summer rolls around, she opens a Bloom Boutique Stand in town, where you can make beautiful bouquets to give to people or decorate with.

She doesn't belong to any of the established family clans but is distantly related to Fiona, Noel, and Sabrina. She loves tree-hugging, so maybe that can be her niche.

Can I romance Luna in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can romance Luna in the game. We're not sure this would lead to any discounts on seeds or animals, but her expertise would be very appreciated on the farm. At four hearts, you'll be able to date her, then at eight hearts, you can propose.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks Luna like?

We're busy testing what Luna likes to receive, and what she doesn't. So far, we've found that Luna accepts the following:

Likes

Homemade juices

Homegrown crops, especially grapes and berries

Foraged flowers

Homemade food

Magical crops, such as moonfruit

Dislikes

Honey

When is Luna's birthday?

Luna's birthday is Summer 19, right in the middle of the season. Go on, gift her something she really likes to mark the occasion.

Where can I find Luna in Moonlight Peaks?

Luna spends a lot of her time either on her farm, tending to crops, her seed stand, and animals, or by her bouquet bench in the middle of town. She also spends time sitting outside.

What does Luna sell at her stand and farm?

Luna has a very handy stand just outside her farm that's always open. Here, you can grab seeds for crops - both regular and magical - as well as some tree seeds. Her stock does change through the seasons to match what can currently grow, so make sure you look at which seeds you're buying and check you have enough time in each season to grow them.

Note that this list is a work in progress as we make our way through the game's in-game seasons!

Seed Price Season sold and grown Onion seeds Ten gold All seasons Grass seeds Ten gold All seasons Blood Tomato seeds 20 gold All seasons Amanita spores Ten gold Summer Common Mushroom spores Ten gold Summer White Grape seeds 20 gold Spring and Summer Blood Grape seeds 20 gold Spring and Summer Raspberry seeds 20 gold Spring and Summer Volacio spores 20 gold Summer and Winter Yellow Glowglammer spores 20 gold Summer Glowglammer spores 20 gold Summer and Winter Strawberry seeds 30 gold Spring and Summer Rice seeds 30 gold Spring, Summer, and Autumn Wily Wheat seeds 30 gold All seasons Melon seeds 40 gold Summer and Autumn Red Corn seeds 40 gold Summer and Autumn Glow Ginger seeds 50 gold Summer Sugarbones seeds 60 gold Spring and Summer Sage seeds 60 gold Summer Radish seeds 20 gold Autumn Lava Pepper seeds 30 gold Autumn Cranberry seeds 50 gold Autumn and Winter Suffrain seeds 80 gold Autumn Pumpkin seeds 90 gold Autumn Skunktail seeds 80 gold Summer Moonfruit seeds 100 gold All seasons Googly Garlic seeds 120 gold Spring, Summer, and Autumn Nightshade seeds 140 gold All seasons Sunburst seeds 140 gold Summer and Autumn Wolfsbane seeds 160 gold All seasons Drikker seeds 280 gold Spring and Summer Gobbler seeds 350 gold Summer Mandrake seeds 200 gold Autumn Lemon Tree seeds 2k gold All seasons Blood Orange Tree seeds 3k gold All seasons Coffee Bean Tree seeds 4.5k gold All seasons Cocoa Bean Tree seeds 4.5k gold All seasons Muse Tree seeds 6k gold All seasons

Luna also sells four sets of blueprints you can use to make furniture and decorations, themed around plants and trees.

Which animals does Luna sell?

Don't forget, on top of your plant-based crops, you can also get some animals to rear. Here are the herds that Luna has for sale - again, this is a work in progress!

Cheekens - 1.2k gold each

- 1.2k gold each Piggoat - 3.5k gold each

- 3.5k gold each Draculamb - 4.5k gold each

- 4.5k gold each Cowcula - 6k gold each

- 6k gold each Bumpkin - 12k each - only available in fall

That's everything you need to know about Luna in Moonlight Peaks!