Moonlight Peaks Luna guide

Our Moonlight Peaks Luna guide lists all of the produce she sells, complete with prices, and how to track her down outside trade hours.

moonlight peaks luna's artwork over a blurred background
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We recommend you make friends (or maybe more) with Moonlight Peaks' Luna as quickly as you can. She sells all of the seeds and spores in town and shows you the ropes of farming to get you started. She's also just really nice. We love her rustic style of a floppy, witchy hat and overalls.

Below, we've listed gifts she likes to receive, as well as where you can find Luna, and everything she sells at her stall.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Luna:

Who is Luna in Moonlight Peaks?

Luna is another farm owner who teaches you the tricks of the trade. She gives you some starter seeds and plenty of quests to fulfill. As summer rolls around, she opens a Bloom Boutique Stand in town, where you can make beautiful bouquets to give to people or decorate with.

She doesn't belong to any of the established family clans but is distantly related to Fiona, Noel, and Sabrina. She loves tree-hugging, so maybe that can be her niche.

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Can I romance Luna in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can romance Luna in the game. We're not sure this would lead to any discounts on seeds or animals, but her expertise would be very appreciated on the farm. At four hearts, you'll be able to date her, then at eight hearts, you can propose.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks Luna like?

We're busy testing what Luna likes to receive, and what she doesn't. So far, we've found that Luna accepts the following:

Likes

  • Homemade juices
  • Homegrown crops, especially grapes and berries
  • Foraged flowers
  • Homemade food
  • Magical crops, such as moonfruit

Dislikes

  • Honey

When is Luna's birthday?

Luna's birthday is Summer 19, right in the middle of the season. Go on, gift her something she really likes to mark the occasion.
Where can I find Luna in Moonlight Peaks?

Luna spends a lot of her time either on her farm, tending to crops, her seed stand, and animals, or by her bouquet bench in the middle of town. She also spends time sitting outside.

moonlight peaks luna in front of her boquet stand

What does Luna sell at her stand and farm?

Luna has a very handy stand just outside her farm that's always open. Here, you can grab seeds for crops - both regular and magical - as well as some tree seeds. Her stock does change through the seasons to match what can currently grow, so make sure you look at which seeds you're buying and check you have enough time in each season to grow them.

Note that this list is a work in progress as we make our way through the game's in-game seasons!

Seed Price Season sold and grown
Onion seeds Ten gold All seasons
Grass seeds Ten gold All seasons
Blood Tomato seeds 20 gold All seasons
Amanita spores Ten gold Summer
Common Mushroom spores Ten gold Summer
White Grape seeds 20 gold Spring and Summer
Blood Grape seeds 20 gold Spring and Summer
Raspberry seeds 20 gold Spring and Summer
Volacio spores 20 gold Summer and Winter
Yellow Glowglammer spores 20 gold Summer
Glowglammer spores 20 gold Summer and Winter
Strawberry seeds 30 gold Spring and Summer
Rice seeds 30 gold Spring, Summer, and Autumn
Wily Wheat seeds 30 gold All seasons
Melon seeds 40 gold Summer and Autumn
Red Corn seeds 40 gold Summer and Autumn
Glow Ginger seeds 50 gold Summer
Sugarbones seeds 60 gold Spring and Summer
Sage seeds 60 gold Summer
Radish seeds 20 gold Autumn
Lava Pepper seeds 30 gold Autumn
Cranberry seeds 50 gold Autumn and Winter
Suffrain seeds 80 gold Autumn
Pumpkin seeds 90 gold Autumn
Skunktail seeds 80 gold Summer
Moonfruit seeds 100 gold All seasons
Googly Garlic seeds 120 gold Spring, Summer, and Autumn
Nightshade seeds 140 gold All seasons
Sunburst seeds 140 gold Summer and Autumn
Wolfsbane seeds 160 gold All seasons
Drikker seeds 280 gold Spring and Summer
Gobbler seeds 350 gold Summer
Mandrake seeds 200 gold Autumn
Lemon Tree seeds 2k gold All seasons
Blood Orange Tree seeds 3k gold All seasons
Coffee Bean Tree seeds 4.5k gold All seasons
Cocoa Bean Tree seeds 4.5k gold All seasons
Muse Tree seeds 6k gold All seasons

Luna also sells four sets of blueprints you can use to make furniture and decorations, themed around plants and trees.

Which animals does Luna sell?

Don't forget, on top of your plant-based crops, you can also get some animals to rear. Here are the herds that Luna has for sale - again, this is a work in progress!

  • Cheekens - 1.2k gold each
  • Piggoat - 3.5k gold each
  • Draculamb - 4.5k gold each
  • Cowcula - 6k gold each
  • Bumpkin - 12k each - only available in fall

That's everything you need to know about Luna in Moonlight Peaks!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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