Moonlight Peaks Mina guide

If you want a friend with a flair for baking, you need to meet Moonlight Peaks' Mina - a lovely girl who's as friendly as it gets. You can even start a relationship with her if you like, so let's dive into where you can find her, what gifts she likes, and which family she belongs to. Good luck with your father-in-law.

It seems like most Moonlight Peak characters have time for Mina, so that should tell you everything you need to know about her. But there's plenty more to learn about the game as a whole, so make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks review.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Mina:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Mina?

Mina is part of the Ambrosia family, being the sister of Evan, the daughter of Orlock, and the cousin of Elvira and Samael. She's the most bubbly member of the family, though she often has to deal with the fallout of her father's drunken escapades. She also runs Coffee and Coffins, the local cafe - a great place for tasty drinks and treats.

Can I romance Mina in Moonlight Peaks?

It's easy to love Mina, and luckily for you, she's open to romance - you just need to put up with Orlock as your father-in-law; do with that information what you will. Giving Mina gifts and some daily affection are great ways to strengthen your relationship, and after you reach four hearts, you can begin taking her on dates.

At eight hearts, you can propose on a date, with the wedding itself taking place up to seven days later. All your family and friends will be in attendance, so bear that in mind if you're having second thoughts - it's rough to watch someone be left at the altar.

After getting married, Mina moves in with you, though she still runs the coffee shop with her brother. It's worth noting that you can't have kids in Moonlight Peaks, though.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Mina like?

For the love of god, do not give Mina alcohol of any kind. She hates it, and with good reason, as it reminds her of her father. Instead, give her any pink flower; she absolutely loves them. However, juice, drinks, and food like cheese are acceptable to her.

When is Mina's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Mina's birthday is on Summer 16, so make sure you give her something special on that day.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Mina?

Mina spends much of her time at Coffee and Coffins, which is open from 8pm to 1am seven days a week. If she's not there, make sure you check out the map to see where she is.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Mina very soon.