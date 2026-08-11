Moonlight Peaks museum guide

There's a lot to do in the supernatural town you call home, but the Moonlight Peaks museum takes a lot of work - it even rivals all of that farming you do around your house. Luckily, it's a lot of fun collecting items for the exhibits, even if there's a lot to find. To help you out, we're here to tell you what every room needs for completion, along with the rewards you get at certain milestones.

It's Moonlight Peaks' Jada who runs the museum, so make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks characters guide to learn what you can about her.

Here's everything you need to know about the Moonlight Peaks museum:

What is the Moonlight Peaks museum?

The Museum is Jada's passion project, with her initially creating a small exhibition on an old moped before buying a rundown building from Orlock. After her grand opening, you need to help her by filling each exhibition, with the museum having five different rooms with varying themes.

Critters

Deity

Farming

Supernatural

Aquarium

How do I get new artifacts for the Moonlight Peaks museum?

There are a few ways to get things for the museum: your net is perfect for catching critters, your fishing rod is excellent for catching fish, and your shovel is great for digging things up.

How do I donate to the museum in Moonlight Peaks?

Donating to the museum is simple. You need to go to the room where the exhibit you want to donate is on display, interact with the sign with an exclamation mark, then you can select what item you want to give.

What are the critters room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?

I'm not going to lie to you, there are a lot of bugs you need to catch to complete this room, so I'm going to point you in the direction of our Moonlight Peaks critters guide, where not only do you learn what all of them are, but where you can find them and how to catch them.

What are the deity room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?

The deity room needs four items, but none of them are exactly easy to come by, with you needing to get them from various characters.

Item How to get Death's Tomb Reach max friendship with Death Chakra tuner Reach max friendship with the Moon Goddess Sun God's Halo Reach max friendship with the Sun God Llemi's Bow Reach max friendship with Llemi

What are the farming room items in Moonlight Peaks?

There are a lot of items you need to collect to complete the farming room.

Item How to get Amanita Grow during Summer and Autumn Angry Mandrake Grow during Autumn and harvest while Angry Black Sun Currant Grow during Winter Blackberry Grow during Winter Blood Grapes Grow during Summer and Spring Blood Orange Grow the tree and harvest from it during Summer or Spring Blood Tomato Grow in any season Blueberry Grow in Winter and Spring Carrot Grow during Spring Clawy Vera Grow during Winter Cocoa Beans Grow the tree and harvest from it during Spring or Summer Coffee Beans Grow the tree and harvest from it during Summer or Spring Common Mushroom Grow in Autumn or Summer Cranberry Grow in Winter or Autumn Cruelcumber Grow in Spring Dark Strawberry Grow in Winter Drikker Grow in Spring and Summer Eggplant Grow in Spring Frosteria Grow in Winter Glow Ginger Grow in a herb garden and harvest during Summer Glowglammer Grow in Summer and Winter Gobbler Grow in Summer Googly Garlic Grow in a herb garden and harvest in Autumn, Spring, or Summer Happy Mandrake Grow during Autumn and make sure it's happy when you harvest it Henbane Grow in a herb garden and harvest during Spring Hold-Me-Close Grow in Winter and Spring Lava Pepper Grow in Autumn Lemon Grow the tree and harvest it during Spring and Summer Melon Grow during Summer and Autumn Moonfruit Grow during any season Muse Nut Grow the tree and harvest during Spring and Winter Nightshade Grow in a Herb Garden during any season Onion Grow during any season Pumpkin Grow during Autumn Purple Lavender Grow in a Herb Garden during Spring or Winter Radish Grow during Autumn Raspberry Grow during Spring and Summer Red Corn Grow during Summer and Autumn Red Lavender Grow in a Herb Garden during Spring or Winter Sage Grow in Herb Garden during Summer Skunktail Grow in Herb Garden during Summer Strawberry Grow during Spring and Summer Suffrain Grow in Herb Garden during Autumn Sugarbone Grow during Spring and Summer Sunburst Grow during Summer and Autumn Sweet Wicca Same seed as Weeping Wicca; harvest the "Happy" version Unmilled Rice Grow during Spring, Summer, or Autumn Void Radish Grow during Winter Volacio Grow during Summer or Winter Weeping Wicca Grow during Spring or Winter; harvest the "Sad" version White Grapes Grow during Spring or Summer Wild Potato Grow during Spring Wily Wheat Grow during any season Wolfsbane Grow in Herb Garden during any season Yellow Glowhammer Grow during Summer

What are the supernatural room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?

The supernatural room has five collections, so to be as helpful as possible, we're splitting what you need for this room into five sections:

Witch collection

There are five items you can donate to the Witch collection.

Item Quality How to get Googly Soup Two stars Learn the Googly Soup recipe Witch's Hat Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots Cosmic Globe Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots Mana Extractor Normal Craft one after getting its blueprint Mystic Cauldron Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots

Vampire collection

The vampire collection has seven items, a few of which require you to dig, so it can take a while to get them.

Item Quality How to get Bloody Mana Mary Two star Unlock the recipe and craft it Red Wine Two star Make wine in a keg Gothic Mirror Normal Unlock the crafting recipe and make at the workbench Black Azalea Normal Find in the wild near the Khazan Temple Blood Chalice Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots Malakar's Coffin Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots Bat Skull Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots

Mermaid collection

Item Quality How to get Fishy Milkshake Two star Unlock the recipe and make it Aquatic Cabinet Normal Unlock the recipe and craft it at the workbench. Must be blue in color Beach Lantern Normal Unlock the recipe and craft at the workbench Dried Seaweed Normal Obtain seaweed while fishing and then dry on the Drying Rack Shell Lantern Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots Seahorse Sculpture Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots Poseidon's Trident Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots Altar Ornament Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots

Seer collection

There are seven items in the Seer collection.

Item How to get Moon Crystal Mine from the Crystal Cave Decorative Glass Pane Unlock crafting recipe and make at the workbench White Rose Find in the wild in Moonlight Pines Blue Moonlight Flower Foraged flower; found growing wild Seer Board Find it by digging shiny spiral spots Third Eye Hand Find it by digging shiny spiral spots Coil of Fate Find it by digging shiny spiral spots

Werewolf collection

Like some of the other collections, the Werewolf one also has seven items.

Item Quality How to get Farmer's Stew Two star Unlock the recipe and make it Mana Moon Cupcake Two star Unlock the recipe and make it Fur Chair Normal Unlock the recipe and craft it at the workbench. Make sure it's brown in color Wolfsbane Powder Normal Grow Wolfsbane in a herb garden, dry it, and then grind it using the Enchanted Mortar Moonreaver Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots The Timber Beast Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots Wolf's Prey Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots

What are the Aquarium items in Moonlight Peaks?

Overall, there are 22 fish in Moonlight Peaks, and you can donate each one to the museum. However, you can only hand over regular fish with no stars. Naturally, some fish are a lot bigger than others, so you need to make sure you upgrade your rod.

Fish How to get Amour Rare fish found in the Pink Grove Brickle Uncommon fish found in the Howling Marshes Daybreaker Uncommon fish found in the Forest River Fortipod Rare fish found in Silverveil Lake Furybud Rare fish found in Luna Bay Glammer Common fish found in the Pink Grove Glibby Uncommon fish found in the river Gloy Gloy Rare fish found in the Howling Marshes Gnasher Uncommon fish found in the river Goldy Uncommon fish found in the river Goliath Legendary fish found in the Forest River Leftsee Uncommon fish found in caverns and Twilight Catacombs Missing Situational fish with random chance to spawn while fishing Moonflutter Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay Mouthout Uncommon fish found in Silverveil Lake Orbis Uncommon fish found in Silverveil Lake Skullfin Rare fish found in caverns and Twilight Catacombs Snuffy Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay Splotch Common fish found in Silverveil Lake Twilight Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay Violet Uncommon fish found in the Forest River Whisper Common fish found in most bodies of water

What are the Moonlight Peaks museum milestone rewards?

As you fill out the museum with your donations, you get rewards:

Progress Reward 5% Vampsters Playing Poker Painting 10% Firefly Pollinator Blueprint and Firefly Sanctuary Blueprint 15% 32 Basic Fertilizer 20% Two Rapid Reel Potions 25% Dracula Insignia Key 30% Animal Feeder Temple and Pillow Cat House 40% Five Mana Essence 50% One Arcane Flame 60% Seed Sequencer Blueprint 70% Three Mana Potions 80% Unlock Greenhouse, which can be built by talking to Ridge in the Howling Hammer 90% 13 Museum Relic Replicas 100% "One Collection to Rule Them All" Achievement

It's worth pointing out that unless you're a perfectionist on Nintendo Switch 2, you don't really need to hit the 13th milestone, as the platform doesn't have an achievement system.