Moonlight Peaks museum guide

Here you can get the rundown on how to unlock the Moonlight Peaks museum and what you need for the exhibits.

Moonlight Peaks museum: a woman holding a strawberry
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Moonlight Peaks 
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There's a lot to do in the supernatural town you call home, but the Moonlight Peaks museum takes a lot of work - it even rivals all of that farming you do around your house. Luckily, it's a lot of fun collecting items for the exhibits, even if there's a lot to find. To help you out, we're here to tell you what every room needs for completion, along with the rewards you get at certain milestones.

It's Moonlight Peaks' Jada who runs the museum, so make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks characters guide to learn what you can about her.

Here's everything you need to know about the Moonlight Peaks museum:

What is the Moonlight Peaks museum?

The Museum is Jada's passion project, with her initially creating a small exhibition on an old moped before buying a rundown building from Orlock. After her grand opening, you need to help her by filling each exhibition, with the museum having five different rooms with varying themes.

  • Critters
  • Deity
  • Farming
  • Supernatural
  • Aquarium

Moonlight Peaks museum: Jada in front of a blurred screenshot

How do I get new artifacts for the Moonlight Peaks museum?

There are a few ways to get things for the museum: your net is perfect for catching critters, your fishing rod is excellent for catching fish, and your shovel is great for digging things up.

How do I donate to the museum in Moonlight Peaks?

Donating to the museum is simple. You need to go to the room where the exhibit you want to donate is on display, interact with the sign with an exclamation mark, then you can select what item you want to give.

What are the critters room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?

I'm not going to lie to you, there are a lot of bugs you need to catch to complete this room, so I'm going to point you in the direction of our Moonlight Peaks critters guide, where not only do you learn what all of them are, but where you can find them and how to catch them.

What are the deity room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?

The deity room needs four items, but none of them are exactly easy to come by, with you needing to get them from various characters.

Item How to get
Death's Tomb Reach max friendship with Death
Chakra tuner Reach max friendship with the Moon Goddess
Sun God's Halo Reach max friendship with the Sun God
Llemi's Bow Reach max friendship with Llemi

What are the farming room items in Moonlight Peaks?

There are a lot of items you need to collect to complete the farming room.

Item How to get
Amanita Grow during Summer and Autumn
Angry Mandrake Grow during Autumn and harvest while Angry
Black Sun Currant Grow during Winter
Blackberry Grow during Winter
Blood Grapes Grow during Summer and Spring
Blood Orange Grow the tree and harvest from it during Summer or Spring
Blood Tomato Grow in any season
Blueberry Grow in Winter and Spring
Carrot Grow during Spring
Clawy Vera Grow during Winter
Cocoa Beans Grow the tree and harvest from it during Spring or Summer
Coffee Beans Grow the tree and harvest from it during Summer or Spring
Common Mushroom Grow in Autumn or Summer
Cranberry Grow in Winter or Autumn
Cruelcumber Grow in Spring
Dark Strawberry Grow in Winter
Drikker Grow in Spring and Summer
Eggplant Grow in Spring
Frosteria Grow in Winter
Glow Ginger Grow in a herb garden and harvest during Summer
Glowglammer Grow in Summer and Winter
Gobbler Grow in Summer
Googly Garlic Grow in a herb garden and harvest in Autumn, Spring, or Summer
Happy Mandrake Grow during Autumn and make sure it's happy when you harvest it
Henbane Grow in a herb garden and harvest during Spring
Hold-Me-Close Grow in Winter and Spring
Lava Pepper Grow in Autumn
Lemon Grow the tree and harvest it during Spring and Summer
Melon Grow during Summer and Autumn
Moonfruit Grow during any season
Muse Nut Grow the tree and harvest during Spring and Winter
Nightshade Grow in a Herb Garden during any season
Onion Grow during any season
Pumpkin Grow during Autumn
Purple Lavender Grow in a Herb Garden during Spring or Winter
Radish Grow during Autumn
Raspberry Grow during Spring and Summer
Red Corn Grow during Summer and Autumn
Red Lavender Grow in a Herb Garden during Spring or Winter
Sage Grow in Herb Garden during Summer
Skunktail Grow in Herb Garden during Summer
Strawberry Grow during Spring and Summer
Suffrain Grow in Herb Garden during Autumn
Sugarbone Grow during Spring and Summer
Sunburst Grow during Summer and Autumn
Sweet Wicca Same seed as Weeping Wicca; harvest the "Happy" version
Unmilled Rice Grow during Spring, Summer, or Autumn
Void Radish Grow during Winter
Volacio Grow during Summer or Winter
Weeping Wicca Grow during Spring or Winter; harvest the "Sad" version
White Grapes Grow during Spring or Summer
Wild Potato Grow during Spring
Wily Wheat Grow during any season
Wolfsbane Grow in Herb Garden during any season
Yellow Glowhammer Grow during Summer
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What are the supernatural room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?

The supernatural room has five collections, so to be as helpful as possible, we're splitting what you need for this room into five sections:

Witch collection

There are five items you can donate to the Witch collection.

Item Quality How to get
Googly Soup Two stars Learn the Googly Soup recipe
Witch's Hat Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Cosmic Globe Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Mana Extractor Normal Craft one after getting its blueprint
Mystic Cauldron Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots

Vampire collection

The vampire collection has seven items, a few of which require you to dig, so it can take a while to get them.

Item Quality How to get
Bloody Mana Mary Two star Unlock the recipe and craft it
Red Wine Two star Make wine in a keg
Gothic Mirror Normal Unlock the crafting recipe and make at the workbench
Black Azalea Normal Find in the wild near the Khazan Temple
Blood Chalice Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Malakar's Coffin Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Bat Skull Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots

Mermaid collection

Item Quality How to get
Fishy Milkshake Two star Unlock the recipe and make it
Aquatic Cabinet Normal Unlock the recipe and craft it at the workbench. Must be blue in color
Beach Lantern Normal Unlock the recipe and craft at the workbench
Dried Seaweed Normal Obtain seaweed while fishing and then dry on the Drying Rack
Shell Lantern Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots
Seahorse Sculpture Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots
Poseidon's Trident Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots
Altar Ornament Normal Find by diving in water bubble spots

Seer collection

There are seven items in the Seer collection.

Item How to get
Moon Crystal Mine from the Crystal Cave
Decorative Glass Pane Unlock crafting recipe and make at the workbench
White Rose Find in the wild in Moonlight Pines
Blue Moonlight Flower Foraged flower; found growing wild
Seer Board Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Third Eye Hand Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Coil of Fate Find it by digging shiny spiral spots

Werewolf collection

Like some of the other collections, the Werewolf one also has seven items.

Item Quality How to get
Farmer's Stew Two star Unlock the recipe and make it
Mana Moon Cupcake Two star Unlock the recipe and make it
Fur Chair Normal Unlock the recipe and craft it at the workbench. Make sure it's brown in color
Wolfsbane Powder Normal Grow Wolfsbane in a herb garden, dry it, and then grind it using the Enchanted Mortar
Moonreaver Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
The Timber Beast Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Wolf's Prey Normal Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
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What are the Aquarium items in Moonlight Peaks?

Overall, there are 22 fish in Moonlight Peaks, and you can donate each one to the museum. However, you can only hand over regular fish with no stars. Naturally, some fish are a lot bigger than others, so you need to make sure you upgrade your rod.

Fish How to get
Amour Rare fish found in the Pink Grove
Brickle Uncommon fish found in the Howling Marshes
Daybreaker Uncommon fish found in the Forest River
Fortipod Rare fish found in Silverveil Lake
Furybud Rare fish found in Luna Bay
Glammer Common fish found in the Pink Grove
Glibby Uncommon fish found in the river
Gloy Gloy Rare fish found in the Howling Marshes
Gnasher Uncommon fish found in the river
Goldy Uncommon fish found in the river
Goliath Legendary fish found in the Forest River
Leftsee Uncommon fish found in caverns and Twilight Catacombs
Missing Situational fish with random chance to spawn while fishing
Moonflutter Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay
Mouthout Uncommon fish found in Silverveil Lake
Orbis Uncommon fish found in Silverveil Lake
Skullfin Rare fish found in caverns and Twilight Catacombs
Snuffy Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay
Splotch Common fish found in Silverveil Lake
Twilight Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay
Violet Uncommon fish found in the Forest River
Whisper Common fish found in most bodies of water

What are the Moonlight Peaks museum milestone rewards?

As you fill out the museum with your donations, you get rewards:

Progress Reward
5% Vampsters Playing Poker Painting
10% Firefly Pollinator Blueprint and Firefly Sanctuary Blueprint
15% 32 Basic Fertilizer
20% Two Rapid Reel Potions
25% Dracula Insignia Key
30% Animal Feeder Temple and Pillow Cat House
40% Five Mana Essence
50% One Arcane Flame
60% Seed Sequencer Blueprint
70% Three Mana Potions
80% Unlock Greenhouse, which can be built by talking to Ridge in the Howling Hammer
90% 13 Museum Relic Replicas
100% "One Collection to Rule Them All" Achievement

It's worth pointing out that unless you're a perfectionist on Nintendo Switch 2, you don't really need to hit the 13th milestone, as the platform doesn't have an achievement system.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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