Moonlight Peaks museum guide

There's a lot to do in the supernatural town you call home, but the Moonlight Peaks museum takes a lot of work - it even rivals all of that farming you do around your house. Luckily, it's a lot of fun collecting items for the exhibits, even if there's a lot to find. To help you out, we're here to tell you what every room needs for completion, along with the rewards you get at certain milestones.
It's Moonlight Peaks' Jada who runs the museum, so make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks characters guide to learn what you can about her.
Here's everything you need to know about the Moonlight Peaks museum:
What is the Moonlight Peaks museum?
The Museum is Jada's passion project, with her initially creating a small exhibition on an old moped before buying a rundown building from Orlock. After her grand opening, you need to help her by filling each exhibition, with the museum having five different rooms with varying themes.
How do I get new artifacts for the Moonlight Peaks museum?
There are a few ways to get things for the museum: your net is perfect for catching critters, your fishing rod is excellent for catching fish, and your shovel is great for digging things up.
How do I donate to the museum in Moonlight Peaks?
Donating to the museum is simple. You need to go to the room where the exhibit you want to donate is on display, interact with the sign with an exclamation mark, then you can select what item you want to give.
What are the critters room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?
I'm not going to lie to you, there are a lot of bugs you need to catch to complete this room, so I'm going to point you in the direction of our Moonlight Peaks critters guide, where not only do you learn what all of them are, but where you can find them and how to catch them.
What are the deity room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?
The deity room needs four items, but none of them are exactly easy to come by, with you needing to get them from various characters.
|Item
|How to get
|Death's Tomb
|Reach max friendship with Death
|Chakra tuner
|Reach max friendship with the Moon Goddess
|Sun God's Halo
|Reach max friendship with the Sun God
|Llemi's Bow
|Reach max friendship with Llemi
What are the farming room items in Moonlight Peaks?
There are a lot of items you need to collect to complete the farming room.
|Item
|How to get
|Amanita
|Grow during Summer and Autumn
|Angry Mandrake
|Grow during Autumn and harvest while Angry
|Black Sun Currant
|Grow during Winter
|Blackberry
|Grow during Winter
|Blood Grapes
|Grow during Summer and Spring
|Blood Orange
|Grow the tree and harvest from it during Summer or Spring
|Blood Tomato
|Grow in any season
|Blueberry
|Grow in Winter and Spring
|Carrot
|Grow during Spring
|Clawy Vera
|Grow during Winter
|Cocoa Beans
|Grow the tree and harvest from it during Spring or Summer
|Coffee Beans
|Grow the tree and harvest from it during Summer or Spring
|Common Mushroom
|Grow in Autumn or Summer
|Cranberry
|Grow in Winter or Autumn
|Cruelcumber
|Grow in Spring
|Dark Strawberry
|Grow in Winter
|Drikker
|Grow in Spring and Summer
|Eggplant
|Grow in Spring
|Frosteria
|Grow in Winter
|Glow Ginger
|Grow in a herb garden and harvest during Summer
|Glowglammer
|Grow in Summer and Winter
|Gobbler
|Grow in Summer
|Googly Garlic
|Grow in a herb garden and harvest in Autumn, Spring, or Summer
|Happy Mandrake
|Grow during Autumn and make sure it's happy when you harvest it
|Henbane
|Grow in a herb garden and harvest during Spring
|Hold-Me-Close
|Grow in Winter and Spring
|Lava Pepper
|Grow in Autumn
|Lemon
|Grow the tree and harvest it during Spring and Summer
|Melon
|Grow during Summer and Autumn
|Moonfruit
|Grow during any season
|Muse Nut
|Grow the tree and harvest during Spring and Winter
|Nightshade
|Grow in a Herb Garden during any season
|Onion
|Grow during any season
|Pumpkin
|Grow during Autumn
|Purple Lavender
|Grow in a Herb Garden during Spring or Winter
|Radish
|Grow during Autumn
|Raspberry
|Grow during Spring and Summer
|Red Corn
|Grow during Summer and Autumn
|Red Lavender
|Grow in a Herb Garden during Spring or Winter
|Sage
|Grow in Herb Garden during Summer
|Skunktail
|Grow in Herb Garden during Summer
|Strawberry
|Grow during Spring and Summer
|Suffrain
|Grow in Herb Garden during Autumn
|Sugarbone
|Grow during Spring and Summer
|Sunburst
|Grow during Summer and Autumn
|Sweet Wicca
|Same seed as Weeping Wicca; harvest the "Happy" version
|Unmilled Rice
|Grow during Spring, Summer, or Autumn
|Void Radish
|Grow during Winter
|Volacio
|Grow during Summer or Winter
|Weeping Wicca
|Grow during Spring or Winter; harvest the "Sad" version
|White Grapes
|Grow during Spring or Summer
|Wild Potato
|Grow during Spring
|Wily Wheat
|Grow during any season
|Wolfsbane
|Grow in Herb Garden during any season
|Yellow Glowhammer
|Grow during Summer
What are the supernatural room items in the Moonlight Peaks museum?
The supernatural room has five collections, so to be as helpful as possible, we're splitting what you need for this room into five sections:
Witch collection
There are five items you can donate to the Witch collection.
|Item
|Quality
|How to get
|Googly Soup
|Two stars
|Learn the Googly Soup recipe
|Witch's Hat
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|Cosmic Globe
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|Mana Extractor
|Normal
|Craft one after getting its blueprint
|Mystic Cauldron
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Vampire collection
The vampire collection has seven items, a few of which require you to dig, so it can take a while to get them.
|Item
|Quality
|How to get
|Bloody Mana Mary
|Two star
|Unlock the recipe and craft it
|Red Wine
|Two star
|Make wine in a keg
|Gothic Mirror
|Normal
|Unlock the crafting recipe and make at the workbench
|Black Azalea
|Normal
|Find in the wild near the Khazan Temple
|Blood Chalice
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|Malakar's Coffin
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|Bat Skull
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Mermaid collection
|Item
|Quality
|How to get
|Fishy Milkshake
|Two star
|Unlock the recipe and make it
|Aquatic Cabinet
|Normal
|Unlock the recipe and craft it at the workbench. Must be blue in color
|Beach Lantern
|Normal
|Unlock the recipe and craft at the workbench
|Dried Seaweed
|Normal
|Obtain seaweed while fishing and then dry on the Drying Rack
|Shell Lantern
|Normal
|Find by diving in water bubble spots
|Seahorse Sculpture
|Normal
|Find by diving in water bubble spots
|Poseidon's Trident
|Normal
|Find by diving in water bubble spots
|Altar Ornament
|Normal
|Find by diving in water bubble spots
Seer collection
There are seven items in the Seer collection.
|Item
|How to get
|Moon Crystal
|Mine from the Crystal Cave
|Decorative Glass Pane
|Unlock crafting recipe and make at the workbench
|White Rose
|Find in the wild in Moonlight Pines
|Blue Moonlight Flower
|Foraged flower; found growing wild
|Seer Board
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|Third Eye Hand
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|Coil of Fate
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
Werewolf collection
Like some of the other collections, the Werewolf one also has seven items.
|Item
|Quality
|How to get
|Farmer's Stew
|Two star
|Unlock the recipe and make it
|Mana Moon Cupcake
|Two star
|Unlock the recipe and make it
|Fur Chair
|Normal
|Unlock the recipe and craft it at the workbench. Make sure it's brown in color
|Wolfsbane Powder
|Normal
|Grow Wolfsbane in a herb garden, dry it, and then grind it using the Enchanted Mortar
|Moonreaver
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|The Timber Beast
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
|Wolf's Prey
|Normal
|Find it by digging shiny spiral spots
What are the Aquarium items in Moonlight Peaks?
Overall, there are 22 fish in Moonlight Peaks, and you can donate each one to the museum. However, you can only hand over regular fish with no stars. Naturally, some fish are a lot bigger than others, so you need to make sure you upgrade your rod.
|Fish
|How to get
|Amour
|Rare fish found in the Pink Grove
|Brickle
|Uncommon fish found in the Howling Marshes
|Daybreaker
|Uncommon fish found in the Forest River
|Fortipod
|Rare fish found in Silverveil Lake
|Furybud
|Rare fish found in Luna Bay
|Glammer
|Common fish found in the Pink Grove
|Glibby
|Uncommon fish found in the river
|Gloy Gloy
|Rare fish found in the Howling Marshes
|Gnasher
|Uncommon fish found in the river
|Goldy
|Uncommon fish found in the river
|Goliath
|Legendary fish found in the Forest River
|Leftsee
|Uncommon fish found in caverns and Twilight Catacombs
|Missing
|Situational fish with random chance to spawn while fishing
|Moonflutter
|Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay
|Mouthout
|Uncommon fish found in Silverveil Lake
|Orbis
|Uncommon fish found in Silverveil Lake
|Skullfin
|Rare fish found in caverns and Twilight Catacombs
|Snuffy
|Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay
|Splotch
|Common fish found in Silverveil Lake
|Twilight
|Uncommon fish found in Luna Bay
|Violet
|Uncommon fish found in the Forest River
|Whisper
|Common fish found in most bodies of water
What are the Moonlight Peaks museum milestone rewards?
As you fill out the museum with your donations, you get rewards:
|Progress
|Reward
|5%
|Vampsters Playing Poker Painting
|10%
|Firefly Pollinator Blueprint and Firefly Sanctuary Blueprint
|15%
|32 Basic Fertilizer
|20%
|Two Rapid Reel Potions
|25%
|Dracula Insignia Key
|30%
|Animal Feeder Temple and Pillow Cat House
|40%
|Five Mana Essence
|50%
|One Arcane Flame
|60%
|Seed Sequencer Blueprint
|70%
|Three Mana Potions
|80%
|Unlock Greenhouse, which can be built by talking to Ridge in the Howling Hammer
|90%
|13 Museum Relic Replicas
|100%
|"One Collection to Rule Them All" Achievement
It's worth pointing out that unless you're a perfectionist on Nintendo Switch 2, you don't really need to hit the 13th milestone, as the platform doesn't have an achievement system.