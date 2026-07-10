Moonlight Peaks Noel guide

Moonlight Peaks' Noel is the biggest flirt in town, and he's also a bit of an avid angler, making him a great person to spend time with if you enjoy a bit of banter or fishing. If you find him charming, you can even go beyond friendship and experience some romance with him, though he might be a bit much for some. Either way, here's everything you need to know to build a good relationship with him.

Before we go any further, we have to point out that as much fun as Noel is, he's just one of many people living in the area, so make sure you check out our Moonlight Peaks characters guide to see who else you need to meet.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Noel:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Noel?

Noel is a warlock and a member of the Webb family, with Fiona as his sister, Sabrina as his cousin, and Luna as a distant cousin. Dashing and charming, Noel is a shameless flirt, though there's more to him than meets the eye. In fact, you'll find him to be quite self-conscious when you look beyond all his bravado.

Can I romance Noel in Moonlight Peaks?

If you look past smugness, you can find love with Noel. Talking to him every day and giving him gifts are great ways to boost your friendship. Then, once you reach four stars, you can begin dating. At eight stars, you can ask him to marry you on a date, then hold the ceremony any time during the following week.

At the wedding, you'll see all of the witches and vampires in attendance, tearfully watching you bind yourselves together for all eternity. Assuming you go through with it, that is. When Llemi asks if you take Noel as your spouse, you can say no and leave him at the altar. However, since you're there in the first place, it feels safe to assume that you're ready to take the plunge.

After you say I do, you get to celebrate with friends and family. After the night is over, Noel moves onto the farm with you. We hope you like his company, because he's all you get; there's no option to have kids.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Noel like?

Noel loves receiving berries and juice, so make sure you have those handy whenever you go and see him. However, don't give him shells. He hates those. As and when we learn more about his likes and dislikes, we'll add them here.

When is Noel's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Spring 23 is Noel's big day, so go and visit him with some juice or berries handy.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Noel?

You can often find Noel on the dock just outside his house fishing, though he also enjoys taking his rod out to the small shorefront near his sister's house. To know exactly where he is when you want to seek him out, check the map and look for his icon.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Noel very soon.