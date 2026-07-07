Moonlight Peaks Orlock guide

The very first person you meet upon arriving at your farm is Moonlight Peaks' Orlock, the town's resident drunk who has some serious beef with the mayor. Still, we'd be lying if we said he isn't entertaining, particularly when people, like his kids and Saga, are telling him off.

Actually, there are a lot of Moonlight Peaks characters who find Orlock's brash attitude and tendency to get drunk annoying. If you want to look beyond that, though, we have a Moonlight Peaks review you can check out.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Orlock:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Orlock?

Orlock is the head of the Ambrosia family, making him a vampire with many years under his belt. As we mentioned earlier, he gets drunk a lot and has frequent disagreements with other residents. Luckily, his children, Mina and Evan, are on hand to try and get him under control, though you can see it takes a big toll on them, especially his daughter.

Can I romance Orlock in Moonlight Peaks?

If the town drunk with anger issues sounds like your ideal man, we have great news: you can romance Orlock. In doing so, you net yourself two stepkids who are both nice, so that's a positive, I guess. You can ask Orlock out on dates after reaching four hearts, and propose on a date after reaching eight hearts.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Orlock like?

Alcohol. That should be incredibly obvious, given how much Orlock likes to drink. Give this man a beer or a bottle of wine each night, and you'll form a fast friendship or romance. As soon as we learn what not to give him, we'll let you know.

When is Orlock's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Orlock's birthday is Winter 16, so make sure you have some beer handy to celebrate his special day.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Orlock?

Where would you find any person who enjoys a drink? Orlock often frequents the local tavern, The Broken Lamp, so just stop by there whenever you wish to be in his presence. You can also check the map for his icon in case he's not at the Lamp.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Orlock very soon.