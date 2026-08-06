Moonlight Peaks Persephone guide

Moonlight Peaks' Persephone Henderson moves into town with her family and lives in a house by the water. She brings excellent vibes as she arrives, with her love for yoga and big plans to get the town moving.

Don't forget to brush up on which Moonlight Peaks gifts you can give to each and every Moonlight Peaks character, so you can make friends (or more) with all of the residents around you.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Persephone:

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Persephone like?

To boost your relationship with Persephone, you should give her a gift or two. Or three. Here are the best choices for what to bestow upon her, and what to avoid:

Loves

Coffee drinks

Tea drinks

Flowers

Golden Eggs

Diamonds

Likes

Homemade fruit juices

Homemade jams

Breads

Sweets

Chocolate dishes

Dislikes

Honey

Ore

Seeds

Dried flowers/herbs

Who is Persephone in Moonlight Peaks?

Part of the Henderson clan of humans, Persephone is aunt to Moonlight Peaks' Jada and Winston, and also happens to be the mother of a mysterious figure you can find in the woods. Look away now if you don't want spoilers…

Persephone is the mother of Skull Girl. She's not actually called that, obviously, but that's how we meet her when we stumble across her in the marshes. We'll leave it up to you to find out more.

Other than this, Persephone spends her time running a yoga class, usually between 7 and 11 pm most nights at the Yoga Shack. Joining this class will refill some of your mana, which is super helpful. This is unlocked fairly late in the game, after you get access to the mermaid form, though.

Can I romance Persephone in Moonlight Peaks?

Good news, you can romance Persephone! Keep interacting and chatting with her, giving her cool stuff, and once you hit eight hearts, you can propose to her during a date.

When is Persephone's birthday?

Persephone's birthday falls on Spring 7, so make sure to find her a nice present she'll appreciate, as you get extra relationship boosts by gifting her something on her birthday.

That's all you need to know about Persephone in Moonlight Peaks!