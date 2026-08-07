Moonlight Peaks Rei guide

It's fair to say that Moonlight Peaks' Rei is the least dramatic of the mermaids in town, with her brother coming off as vain and her sister quite literally leaving a man at the altar. As such, you may want a friendship (or something more) with her, which is why we want to tell you everything you need to know, from what gifts she likes to where you can find her.

But before we get into all of that, make sure you check out our full Moonlight Peaks characters guide, where you can learn who all of your neighbors are. Meeting Moonlight Peaks' Orlock is certainly an experience.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Rei:

What gifts does Rei like in Moonlight Peaks?

As with every other character, Rei has a set of gifts that she loves, likes, dislikes, or is neutral towards.

Loves

Lollipop

Yellow rose

Yellow tulips

Lemon cupcake

Ginger tea

Likes

Red Wine

Wrapped Candy

Purple Azalea

Fried Egg

Rose Quartz

White Rose

Pink Plumeria

Pink Azalea

Pink Rose

Purple Plumeria

Cappuccino

Moon Crystal

Chocolate

Red Velvet Cupcake

Gazpacho Soup

Dislike

White Conch (small)

Pink Conch (Large)

Frostleaf

Blueleaf

Bluey

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Rei?

Rei is a mermaid who lives in the cove with her sister, Moonlight Peaks' Kim, and brother, Moonlight Peaks' Tae. Of her siblings, she seems to be the least dramatic, which might be a nice change of pace for you. She has a kind and caring nature, clearly showing a deep affection for her family and friends.

Can I romance Rei in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can romance Rei and embark on a lovely little life together on your farm. However, to do that, you need to woo her first. Once you reach four hearts, you can take her on dates; then, upon reaching eight hearts, you can ask her to marry you. You need to set a date that falls within a week of the proposal; then all your friends and family will join you at the ceremony.

After your wedding, Rei moves in with you on the farm, and your life together begins. It will be just the two of you, as kids aren't in Moonlight Peaks.

When is Rei's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Rei's birthday is Autumn 22, so make sure you seek her out on that day with some yellow flowers.

Where can I find Rei in Moonlight Peaks?

At first, Rei is only available in the cover, but when you progress the story far enough, she can pop up anywhere. It's best to check the map to make sure you know where she is.