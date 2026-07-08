Moonlight Peaks Ridge guide

Who's that hunky handyman? Oh, it's Moonlight Peaks' Ridge - you really want to become friends with this guy, as he's the town's lumberjack, being your stop for house upgrades or new buildings for your farm. Who knows, you might even find love with this lovely guy, too.

Ridge is one of the first Moonlight Peaks' characters that you meet when you first roll into town, which is great considering two of the other residents you meet almost immediately are Orlock and Brook.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Ridge:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Ridge?

Ridge is a member of the Logan family, being Ludo's father, Saga's uncle, and Brook's younger brother. As Moonlight Peaks' resident carpenter, he's the one you need to go to for new buildings and upgrades for your farm and equipment.

He's a kind man, someone who's more than happy to help anybody out. He'll make the altar for your wedding, fix your roof, and do so much more throughout the game. We love you, Ridge.

Can I romance Ridge in Moonlight Peaks?

Of course, you can romance Ridge. This guy is very open to love, so if that beard and helpful nature do it for you, go ahead and pursue him. Once you reach four hearts, you can start asking Ridge on dates, then pop the question after reaching eight.

All of the vampires and werewolves in town attend the event, and it's beautiful to watch, so long as you don't leave him hanging at the altar. Yes, you can do this, and while the reactions can be humorous, we can't help but feel it's kinda mean.

After you marry, Ridge moves onto the farm with you. Oh, and while you can't have kids of your own, you have a stepson in the form of Ludo.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Ridge like?

Get this man some freshly squeezed juice and picked wildflowers. Ridge likes both gifts, which helps strengthen your bond with him. However, he loves beer. Just make sure you don't give him ore or ingots. Despite his profession, he hates to get those as gifts. We'll update this guide with even more things he enjoys and gifts to avoid as we learn more about him.

When is Moonlight Peaks' Ridge's birthday?

Ridge's birthday is on Autumn 18, so make sure you mark it in your calendar and bring the man a lovely gift to score some bonus points with him.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Ridge?

You can find Ridge at Howling Hammer between 6pm and 12am, Monday to Friday. When he's not there, you'll likely find him enjoying a beverage at The Broken Lamp, Moonlight Peaks' local tavern. To be absolutely sure about where he is, you can check the map for his icon.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Ridge very soon.