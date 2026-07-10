Moonlight Peaks Sabrina guide

If you ever had dreams of marrying Sabrina the Teenage Witch, we have the next best thing in the form of Moonlight Peaks' Sabrina, a witch with a strong sense of individuality who marches to the beat of her own drum. Even if you decide not to romance her, it doesn't hurt to have more friends, especially when they can help you embrace your magical side.

However, as Sabrina is just one of the many faces you meet in town, we recommend you check out our Moonlight Peaks characters guide, where you can learn about everyone. It's especially important if you want to know who you can embark on a bit of romance with.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Sabrina:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Sabrina?

Sabrina is a member of the Webb family, one of the witches in town, and a cousin of Fiona and Noel, as well as a distant cousin of Luna. She runs the local magic shop Webb of Wonders, which is a very important place to visit if you want to use magic on your farm. Sabrina is a talented witch, though she's very free-thinking, often straying from tradition, much to Fiona's ire.

Can I romance Sabrina in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, Sabrina is one of the eligible bachelorettes in town, and is very open to love, especially if you can appreciate her for who she is. However, to travel the path of romance, you need to put some effort into it. Talk to her every day, offer gifts that she loves, then, when you reach four hearts, ask her out on a date.

Eventually, after reaching eight hearts, you can ask Sabrina to marry you after a date - it's very cute. After popping the question, you need to book your wedding, which must take place within seven days of the proposal. You meet at the altar on the day of your wedding, with all the witches and vampires of Moonlight Peaks in attendance. It's truly special to watch - so long as you don't opt to say 'I don't' when doing your vows. Oof, it's mighty brutal to watch.

After your wedding, Sabrina moves onto your farm with you, though she still runs Webb of Wonders. In case you're wondering, no, kids are not on the cards in this game.

Can I turn Sabrina into a vampire in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can turn Sabrina into a vampire in Moonlight Peaks, but there are some criteria to do it. Firstly, you need to marry her, and then you need to get to ten hearts with her. After you do this, Sabrina will ask you to turn her into a vampire, making her your spouse for all eternity - well, as long as you don't ask Llemi for a divorce. That'd be awkward after making her immortal.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Sabrina like?

Be it friendship or love that you're after with Sabrina, you should give her purple flowers, such as tulips and roses, as those are her favorite gifts to get. However, she also likes juice, honey, crops, and mushrooms, rose quartz, and will accept bouquets, but whatever you do, don't give this woman critters. This is one witch who hates bugs.

When is Sabrina's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Sabrina's birthday is on Winter 23, so make sure you have some nice flowers or juice to give her as a gift to celebrate.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Sabrina?

Sabrina spends much of her time at Webb of Wonders, which is open from 7pm to 12am Monday to Friday, though she also runs a stall between those hours on weekends. However, she does still have a life, so if she's not there, check the map to see where she is. If you live together, you'll see her as soon as you wake up.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll have more to tell you about Sabrina very soon.