Moonlight Peaks Saga guide

We have a lot of time for Moonlight Peaks' Saga, and we have no doubt that she has left quite the impression on you, too. This wolf has that rebellious aesthetic, with the attitude to match - she doesn't take any nonsense, making her quite a good friend to have. Or, perhaps you want to pursue something more with her.

Mind you, she's just one of many Moonlight Peaks characters you can meet, with all of them being interesting in their own way. If you want to learn more about this game, including which residents left a lasting impression on staff writer Holly, check out her Moonlight Peaks review.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Saga:

Who is Moonlight Peaks' Saga?

Saga is a member of the Werewolf family, being the sister of Ludo and the daughter of Moonlight Peaks' mayor, Brook. While she doesn't run any shops or anything, she has thoughts on what her father should be doing to make the town better and often plays referee between him and the vampire Orlock.

Can I romance Moonlight Peaks' Saga?

Great news, friends, this lovely wolf is open to love. Just like in Stardew Valley, you need to give gifts to earn hearts, and the more hearts you have, the more events you can complete. Saga's romantic events are very touching, involving her realizing you accept her fully for who she is, resulting in you hearing those three little words.

You can start taking Saga on dates after you reach four hearts, and then you can ask her to marry you at eight hearts. The ceremony takes place within a week of the proposal, and sees all of the vampires and werewolves in Moonlight Peaks come together to celebrate. However, you do have a choice at the altar, as you can back out and break her heart. But why would you? Saga is a catch.

Following your nuptials, Saga moves onto the farm with you, and you get access to another heart event with her as your spouse. Just don't expect kids to come into the equation, as you can't have them in this game.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Saga like?

Gifts are an excellent way to build friendships or romantic relationships, and Saga is no different. If there's one way to win this werewolf over, it's with alcohol - specifically white wine. Don't get us wrong, she enjoys red wine and beer as much as the next person, but she loves white wine. Saga also has a soft spot for individual flowers.

However, in our testing, she doesn't seem to enjoy getting a bouquet - one flower is great, but multiple are bad, apparently. Women, huh? We'll add more of Saga's likes and dislikes as we play the game.

When is Moonlight Peaks' Saga's birthday?

Saga's birthday is on Summer 27, so make sure you seek her out and hand her a bottle of white wine.

Where can I find Moonlight Peaks' Saga?

Saga lives in a houseboat in Moonlight Peaks, which you can find next to the main path towards the town hall - you can be sure she's here whenever it's raining. When it's dry out, Saga likes to enjoy a drink at Coffins and Coffee, though she may also be wandering around outside the town hall from time to time. When in doubt, you can always check to see where she is on the map, as each character has an icon to lead you to them.

We're still learning as we go with Moonlight Peaks, so you can be sure we'll update this guide frequently as we learn more about Saga.