Moonlight Peaks Samael guide

Ah, Moonlight Peaks' Samael. Tall, dark, handsome, owns a business, dresses well - what more could you possibly want? If you're like me and want to woo him, our guide helps you give him the best gifts and get on his good side. Just don't make a mess in the tavern and you'll be fine.

Take a look at our full Moonlight Peaks review to see if you want to get the game (we highly recommend it) and meet Samael and his sister, Moonlight Peaks' Elvira.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Samael:

Who is Samael in Moonlight Peaks?

Samael is the somber owner of The Broken Lamp, the town's bar that serves only the best wine. You'll often find Samael's uncle Orlock in there after having a few glasses. Evan and Mina are Samael's cousins, and Elvira is his sister, so he's got a good network around him.

He appreciates the finer things in life and wears a very smart suit every day. The name 'Samael' often refers to a seducer, so… take that for what you will.

Can I romance Samael in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can snap up the suave bar owner for yourself. If you keep giving Samael gifts he likes and interacting with him, you can form a blossoming relationship.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Samael like?

So far, we've found that Samael enjoys the following. We're still testing the waters with him to find his ideal gifts.

Likes

Foraged flowers - especially purple ones

Honey

Homemade jams

Coffee drinks

Berries and similar crops

Dislikes

Shells

When is Samael's birthday?

Samael's birthday is on Winter 19, so make sure to prep a gift and go and see him to make a good impression.

Where can I find Samael in Moonlight Peaks?

Samael is usually at The Broken Lamp, which is open between 11 pm and 5 am most nights. Outside of this, he spends time in his house or by the river in the center of town, looking out into the night.