Moonlight Peaks Samael guide

Here’s how to impress Moonlight Peaks’ Samael, a stoic supernatural being who owns the town’s wine bar.

Moonlight Peaks samael's portrait over a blurred background
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Ah, Moonlight Peaks' Samael. Tall, dark, handsome, owns a business, dresses well - what more could you possibly want? If you're like me and want to woo him, our guide helps you give him the best gifts and get on his good side. Just don't make a mess in the tavern and you'll be fine.

Take a look at our full Moonlight Peaks review to see if you want to get the game (we highly recommend it) and meet Samael and his sister, Moonlight Peaks' Elvira.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks' Samael:

Who is Samael in Moonlight Peaks?

Samael is the somber owner of The Broken Lamp, the town's bar that serves only the best wine. You'll often find Samael's uncle Orlock in there after having a few glasses. Evan and Mina are Samael's cousins, and Elvira is his sister, so he's got a good network around him.

He appreciates the finer things in life and wears a very smart suit every day. The name 'Samael' often refers to a seducer, so… take that for what you will.

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Can I romance Samael in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, you can snap up the suave bar owner for yourself. If you keep giving Samael gifts he likes and interacting with him, you can form a blossoming relationship.

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Samael like?

So far, we've found that Samael enjoys the following. We're still testing the waters with him to find his ideal gifts.

Likes

  • Foraged flowers - especially purple ones
  • Honey
  • Homemade jams
  • Coffee drinks
  • Berries and similar crops

Dislikes

  • Shells

Moonlight Peaks samael in his bar, talking to the main character

When is Samael's birthday?

Samael's birthday is on Winter 19, so make sure to prep a gift and go and see him to make a good impression.

Where can I find Samael in Moonlight Peaks?

Samael is usually at The Broken Lamp, which is open between 11 pm and 5 am most nights. Outside of this, he spends time in his house or by the river in the center of town, looking out into the night.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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