Moonlight Peaks Tae guide

While Noel might think he's the most fabulous person in town, I'd argue that Moonlight Peaks' Tae actually holds that honor, with him being one of the most beautiful mermaids I've ever come across. Must be something in the genes, to be honest, though he's a lot more high-maintenance than his sisters, so you might want to consider that when building either a friendship or relationship with him.

Before we tell you everything about Tae, from his heart events to his favorite gifts, we need to point out that he's just one of many Moonlight Peaks characters you meet. So make sure you check out our guide to learn more about the rest of your neighbors.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks Tae:

What gifts does Tae like in Moonlight Peaks?

We have very handy lists that tell you exactly what to buy for Tae. Unsurprisingly, pretty things like pink flowers and diamonds are the best way to earn a place in his heart.

Loves

Pink flowers

Diamonds

Golden egg

Faceted mirror

Likes

Starfishes

Black Rose

Blood Grapes

Blue Plumeria

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate

Ginger Tea

Gold Bar

Hold-Me-Close

Moonfruit

Moonstone

Pink Conch (Large)

Pink Conch (Small)

Purple Kthonia

Purple Lavender

Purple Moonlight Flower

Purple Plumeria

Purple Rose

Red Wine

Rose Quartz

Veggie Burger

White Conch (Large)

White Grapes

White Rose

Yellow Rose

Neutral

Clawy Vera

Crystal Geode

Handmade Flower Bouquet

Firedrop

Glow Glammer

Pearl Shell

Vanity Table

Dislikes

Trash Items

Amour

Charcoal

Copper Bar

Copper Ore

Crown

Fiber

Firefly Sanctuary

Fodder

Glass

Gold Ore

Heart Stone

Honey

Iron Bar

Iron Ore

Mana Essence

Maple Tree Seeds

Pink Glow

Quartz Dust

Rusty Soda Can

Seaweed

Sunburst

Who is Moonlight Peaks Tae?

Tae is one of the three mermaids who live in the bay at the top of the map, the other two being his sisters, Rei and Moonlight Peaks' Kim. It's fair to say that he's the most flamboyant of his siblings, taking great pride in his appearance. However, while he may seem vain, especially when you first meet him, you eventually discover that Tae actually wants everyone to feel beautiful, and for them to embrace their unique styles - it's an ideology I can certainly get on board with.

Can I romance Tae in Moonlight Peaks?

You sure can, though you need to wait a while before you meet him, so try not to find that special someone before then. Mind you, you can always break up with whoever you're with after meeting Tae, so do what you like. Giving him gifts and completing his heart events are how you romance him. After reaching four hearts, you can take Tae on dates; then, at eight hearts, you can ask him to marry you.

Within a week of proposing, you'll be wed, unless you choose to leave him at the aisle in front of all your family and friends, which is so unbelievably brutal that I felt immensely guilty after doing it to Moonlight Peaks' Saga to see what happens. Don't worry, I did that on a backup save; we now live together very happily in wedded bliss on my farm.

After marrying Tae, he'll move in with you. That's it; enjoy your new life. It'll forever be just the two of you, as children aren't an option in Moonlight Peaks.

When is Tae's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Tae's birthday is on Winter 5, so make sure you have some pink flowers and diamonds to give him that day.

Where can I find Tae in Moonlight Peaks?

As with any citizen, Tae moves around, so your best bet is to pull up the map and look for his icon. Well, assuming you have unlocked full access to the bay, allowing the mermaids to swim into town.