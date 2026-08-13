Moonlight Peaks Winston guide

If there's one person who doesn't really belong in the supernatural town (at first), it's Moonlight Peaks' Winston, a human who moves into the area with his aunt and sister. To put it bluntly, Winston is a scaredy-cat, with every little thing in Moonlight Peaks putting him on edge, including you.

Don't worry, he does eventually warm up to you and the other Moonlight Peaks characters, like Moonlight Peaks Evan and Moonlight Peaks Ludo, so he's not much of an outcast for too long.

Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks Winston:

What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Winston like?

As with any other character, Winston has a range of gifts that he loves, likes, and dislikes:

Loves

Alchemist's Globe (Large)

Alchemist's Globe (Small)

Blue Azalea

Diamond

Drippy Hat

Golden Egg

Shakshuka Icon

Likes

Angry Burrito

Angry Maki

Angry Soup

Bamboo Hat

Beret (Raspberry)

icorn (Blue)

Black Azalea

Black Plumeria

Black Rose Tea

Black Tulips

Blackberry Jam

Blackberry Juice

Blood Grape Jam

Blood Grape Juice

Blood Grapes

Blood Orange Cupcake

lood Orange Tea

Blood Orange

Bloody Mana Mary

Blue Kthonia

Blue Moonlight Flower

Blue Plumeria

Blue Rose

Blue Tulips

Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Juice

Blueberry

Bowler Hat

Bread

Carrot Soup

Chef's Hat

Chilly Soup

Cocoa Powder

Coffee Beans

Coffee Powder

Cowcula Milk

Cranberry Jam

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry

Crimson Pudding

Crown

Cruelcumber Maki

Dark Strawberry Jam

Dark Strawberry Juice

Dark Strawberry

Fairy Cupcake

Fried Egg

Gazpacho Soup

Lemon Cupcake

Lollipop

Love Potion

Mushroom Stew

Pink Tulips

Raspberry Juice

Raspberry

Strawberry Jam

Wrapped Candy

Yellow Tulips

Dislikes

Cheese Soup

Chococake

Chocolate

Chocolate Cupcake

Honey

Rusty Fish Can

Mocha

Pancakes

Who is Winston in Moonlight Peaks?

Winston is one of the humans in town, being part of the Henderson family along with his aunt, Moonlight Peaks' Persephone, and his sister, Moonlight Peaks' Jada. While Persephone and Jada settle in straight away, Winston initially lives in constant fear, being deeply uncomfortable around werewolves and vampires. To say he's unhappy with his family's move is an understatement. However, over time, he learns to enjoy Nokturna, forming a friendship with Ludo and Evan in the process, and, as you progress your heart events, he develops a nice bond with you, too.

Can I romance Winston in Moonlight Peaks?

Yes, the man who has a fear of the supernatural can fall in love with a vampire - funny how life works. To get to that point, you need to reach four hearts with him, then start asking him on dates. Once you reach eight hearts, you can ask Winston to marry you. You get to have a lovely wedding within one week of you popping the question, with all your family and friends being in attendance.

After your nuptials, Winston moves onto your farm with you. However, not to be a downer, but he's a human, so one day you will need to say goodbye to him. While most residents are happy to become a vampire, that's a line Winston isn't willing to cross.

When is Winston's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?

Winston's birthday is Spring 1, so make sure you visit him on that day with something like an alchemist's globe.

Where can I find Winston in Moonlight Peaks?

Winston moves around a fair bit, so your best bet is to check the map and look for his icon, though he often visits the local cafe, Coffee and Coffins, so you can always try your luck there.