Moonlight Peaks Winston guide

If there's one person who doesn't really belong in the supernatural town (at first), it's Moonlight Peaks' Winston, a human who moves into the area with his aunt and sister. To put it bluntly, Winston is a scaredy-cat, with every little thing in Moonlight Peaks putting him on edge, including you.
Don't worry, he does eventually warm up to you and the other Moonlight Peaks characters, like Moonlight Peaks Evan and Moonlight Peaks Ludo, so he's not much of an outcast for too long.
Here's everything you need to know about Moonlight Peaks Winston:
What gifts does Moonlight Peaks' Winston like?
As with any other character, Winston has a range of gifts that he loves, likes, and dislikes:
Loves
- Alchemist's Globe (Large)
- Alchemist's Globe (Small)
- Blue Azalea
- Diamond
- Drippy Hat
- Golden Egg
- Shakshuka Icon
Likes
- Angry Burrito
- Angry Maki
- Angry Soup
- Bamboo Hat
- Beret (Raspberry)
- icorn (Blue)
- Black Azalea
- Black Plumeria
- Black Rose Tea
- Black Tulips
- Blackberry Jam
- Blackberry Juice
- Blood Grape Jam
- Blood Grape Juice
- Blood Grapes
- Blood Orange Cupcake
- lood Orange Tea
- Blood Orange
- Bloody Mana Mary
- Blue Kthonia
- Blue Moonlight Flower
- Blue Plumeria
- Blue Rose
- Blue Tulips
- Blueberry Jam
- Blueberry Juice
- Blueberry
- Bowler Hat
- Bread
- Carrot Soup
- Chef's Hat
- Chilly Soup
- Cocoa Powder
- Coffee Beans
- Coffee Powder
- Cowcula Milk
- Cranberry Jam
- Cranberry Juice
- Cranberry
- Crimson Pudding
- Crown
- Cruelcumber Maki
- Dark Strawberry Jam
- Dark Strawberry Juice
- Dark Strawberry
- Fairy Cupcake
- Fried Egg
- Gazpacho Soup
- Lemon Cupcake
- Lollipop
- Love Potion
- Mushroom Stew
- Pink Tulips
- Raspberry Juice
- Raspberry
- Strawberry Jam
- Wrapped Candy
- Yellow Tulips
Dislikes
- Cheese Soup
- Chococake
- Chocolate
- Chocolate Cupcake
- Honey
- Rusty Fish Can
- Mocha
- Pancakes
Who is Winston in Moonlight Peaks?
Winston is one of the humans in town, being part of the Henderson family along with his aunt, Moonlight Peaks' Persephone, and his sister, Moonlight Peaks' Jada. While Persephone and Jada settle in straight away, Winston initially lives in constant fear, being deeply uncomfortable around werewolves and vampires. To say he's unhappy with his family's move is an understatement. However, over time, he learns to enjoy Nokturna, forming a friendship with Ludo and Evan in the process, and, as you progress your heart events, he develops a nice bond with you, too.
Can I romance Winston in Moonlight Peaks?
Yes, the man who has a fear of the supernatural can fall in love with a vampire - funny how life works. To get to that point, you need to reach four hearts with him, then start asking him on dates. Once you reach eight hearts, you can ask Winston to marry you. You get to have a lovely wedding within one week of you popping the question, with all your family and friends being in attendance.
After your nuptials, Winston moves onto your farm with you. However, not to be a downer, but he's a human, so one day you will need to say goodbye to him. While most residents are happy to become a vampire, that's a line Winston isn't willing to cross.
When is Winston's birthday in Moonlight Peaks?
Winston's birthday is Spring 1, so make sure you visit him on that day with something like an alchemist's globe.
Where can I find Winston in Moonlight Peaks?
Winston moves around a fair bit, so your best bet is to check the map and look for his icon, though he often visits the local cafe, Coffee and Coffins, so you can always try your luck there.