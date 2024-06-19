We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Pick up a free copy of this cozy life-sim on Switch

To celebrate the game coming to Switch, we’re giving away four codes for Moonstone Island - find out how to enter below.

Our favorite genre of games is cozy, wholesome, life-sims, and so we’re happy to announce our Moonstone Island giveaway to celebrate the release of Raw Fury’s game on Switch.

In this creature-taming game, you take to the skies and settle into life on Moonstone Island and its neighboring locales as part of your alchemy training. Explore your days away while you brew potions, make friends, tame spirits, and take on others in card-based battles.

We’re giving away two US codes and two European codes for Moonstone Island on Nintendo Switch. You can enter below – make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from June 19 to June 26, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck, fellow post people!

US giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Moonstone Island giveaway NA

Europe giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Moonstone Island giveaway EU


Moonstone Island is yet another excellent indie games on Switch, so we highly recommend checking it out. You can also grab these excellent farm games or JRPGs on Switch for something a bit more specific if you’d like.

