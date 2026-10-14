Morioh High codes October 2026

Sometimes, you just want to go back to school and enjoy a game that doesn't make you fight wave after wave of enemies. With Morioh High codes, you not only get to attend high school, but you can also get the rerolls you need to become the student you want to be.

We have a lot of time for this Roblox experience, mainly because of the freedom you have to live your best virtual life. You can be the perfect student, attend all your classes, and have a nice group of friends, or you can be a delinquent who enjoys hanging out with the wrong crowd and avoiding class.

Here are all the new Morioh High codes:

GAUNTLET - rewards

- rewards WHITESNAKE - rewards

- rewards WEHEARYOUGUYS - 15 arrow shards and ten rerolls

- 15 arrow shards and ten rerolls THANKYOUFORLIKES - 15 arrow shards and ten rerolls

- 15 arrow shards and ten rerolls DELAYMBALL - 20 arrow shards and five rerolls

- 20 arrow shards and five rerolls PLAYERS5MVBYT - 30 arrow shards and ten rerolls

- 30 arrow shards and ten rerolls RELEASECSBKZM - 100 arrow shards and 50 rerolls

To get more freebies, stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Morioh High codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch Morioh High

Open the menu

Hit the codes tab

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Morioh High codes?

These codes give you arrow shards and rerolls, two important things that can help shape your character. There's no clear pattern for when new ones will drop, but since Roblox developers often create codes for milestones, updates, and events, it's best to bookmark this page and check back when you can to avoid missing out.

Is there a Morioh High Discord?

If you want to meet other students, it's a good idea to join the Morioh High Discord server, where you can also hear about the latest news and updates before other players. Either way, you have nothing to lose and plenty to gain by being part of the server.

How do I get more Morioh High codes?

We often search for new codes, making us your best bet if you want some freebies. However, if you're more of a loner and don't want to rely on friends, we recommend checking the Discord server and the game's social media channels. We must warn you, though, it can be tedious to look through all those posts and messages.

That's all of the new Morioh High codes we have for now. Check back soon for more