After NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind everyone’s favorite fighting game franchise, recently revealed a jam-packed second year of DLC on the horizon for Mortal Kombat 1, the question on everyone’s lips is around the possibility of a sequel. We already know about the upcoming Khaos Reigns story expansion, as well as a handful of exciting new characters coming to the roster, but what about the future of the series?

Ed Boon recently discussed Mortal Kombat at San Diego Comic Con and went into great detail regarding what’s on the horizon for MK1. Much like Mortal Kombat 11, which saw an expanded re-release of Ultimate after the Aftermath story expansion, MK1 has potentially years of new content ahead of it, with some tidbits even hinted at for next year. Our Mortal Kombat 1 review should give you some indication as to how excited we are for everything that NetherRealm Studios has in store for us.

Having worked on the beloved fighting franchise for over 30 years, Ed Boon is as excited as ever to discuss the future of Mortal Kombat. With MK1, support and updates are expected well ahead of the recently revealed Khaos DLC, although we don’t have any set time frames for anything past that just yet. Boon explains, “We had Mortal Kombat 11, Aftermath, and then Ultimate, right – so we kept adding characters, add story, so that’s kind of like the way we’re doing our games now. We were pretty sure when we launched Mortal Kombat 1 that we were going to be doing years of content, so this is year two.”

Sounds pretty open-ended to us, Ed. With ‘years’ of future content planned, year two of MK1 simply feels like the beginning of another long-standing Mortal Kombat entry. We’re absolutely not mad at it, but it does mean that the possibility of a sequel is quite far down on the list of priorities for NetherRealm Studios.

If we’re going by Mortal Kombat 11, we had 13 DLC characters added to the roster, including Shao Kahn, and we’re now up to the same number of DLC characters for Mortal Kombat 1. “One year later, we’re now announcing six new characters, a new story, and Animalities as parts of the new expansion,” Boon says, confirming that the pattern remains true for Mortal Kombat 1. Mortal Kombat 11 went on to receive the Kombat Pack 2, Ultimate, and Friendships before the second year was up, so we’re expecting lots more from MK1.

