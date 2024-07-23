We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Mortal Kombat Onslaught shut down confirmed amid NetherRealm layoffs

Mortal Kombat Onslaught only debuted last year, but the NetherRealm mobile fighter will be shut down for good due to NetherRealm layoffs.

Mortal Kombat Onslaught shut down: An image of Scorpion in Mortal Kombat Onslaught.
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught 

After launching in October last year, the impending Mortal Kombat Onslaught shut down is only three months away as the game’s development team is laid off. Intended to be an accompanying title for Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat Onslaught attempts to bring the premium NetherRealm experience to players on-the-go with gory goodness. The small-screen iteration of the iconic brawler franchise, however, hasn’t taken off quite the way the developer intended.

In a recent social media announcement, NetherRealm confirms that Mortal Kombat Onslaught is shutting down on both iOS and Android devices later this year. “We are sorry to inform you that Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will close its operations in October. It has been an honor creating this game for our community, and we appreciate the enthusiasm from our fans,” the fighting game developer expresses. Furthermore, NetherRealm confirms that Mortal Kombat Onslaught shuts down on Monday, October 21, 2024.

NetherRealm has already begun delisting Mortal Kombat Onslaught on the Google Play and App Store, with in-game purchase functionality set to end on Friday, August 23, 2024.

MK Onslaught shut down: An image of the MK Onslaught social media account.

The mobile game’s closure comes as a result of restructuring within the studio, as quality assurance analyst Tony Lazzara explains in a new LinkedIn post that “unfortunately, yesterday Netherrealm’s mobile team was shut down. A ton of very talented people were put out of work. We had live services on multiple titles such as Mortal Kombat Mobile, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat Onslaught.”

Taking a drastic shift away from the usual bone-crunching battles of its console cousins, Onslaught’s gameplay brings Mortal Kombat into the turn-based mobile RPG space. It’s an interesting move, given that NetherRealm’s other mobile fighters, like Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat Mobile, are designed with the studio’s traditional skirmish flair. At the time of writing, you have 90 days to enjoy Mortal Kombat Onslaught before it is gone forever.

