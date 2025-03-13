Elden Ring continues to be popular, even three years after its release. While some, like myself, have long been fans of From Software’s SoulsBorne games, Elden Ring was the first Soulslike for some players, showing them a whole new genre. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or relatively new to these types of games, you don’t want to miss out on the latest free game on the Epic Games Store.

Mortal Shell is one of the best games like Dark Souls that you can play, debuting in 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021 and the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The good news for all you PC handheld lovers out there is that Mortal Shell is Steam Deck verified, meaning you can play the Soulslike game on Valve’s hardware, though it’s admittedly easier to access the Epic Games Store on some of the best Steam Deck alternatives.

Considering that Dark Souls is the inspiration for Mortal Shell, it should come as no surprise that it offers a brutal experience, making it one of the hardest games you can play. If you ask me, that’s all the more reason for you to grab it from Epic Games for free. If you find it too difficult or don’t gel with it, you haven’t lost any cash – Mortal Shell costs $29.99/£24.99 on Steam.

One of the game’s more unique features is the ‘shells.’ While in Dark Souls and other Soulslikes, you can tailor your attributes to better fit your playstyle and favorite weapon, it’s the shells in Mortal Shell that determine your playstyle. Each one has its strengths and weaknesses, supports different weapons, and has unique abilities. Of the five shells on offer, I prefer Tierl, The Acolyte, because I like to be light on my feet and be able to dodge swiftly.

Just like with Dark Souls bosses such as Iudex Gundyr in DS3, Mortal Shell does have a tutorial boss for you to tackle, though don’t be too disheartened if you don’t defeat it – the game carries on; it’s not a mandatory victory, unlike the first bosses that appear in some other Soulslikes. As with any game like this, practice makes perfect, so give yourself some grace, have a bit of patience, and you’ll be a beast in combat soon enough.

You have one week to grab Epic’s latest freebie, with a new giveaway due to go live on March 20. However, should Mortal Shell not be the action game for you, our lists of the best Switch games and best Steam Deck games have some great alternatives.