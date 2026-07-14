MotoGP Rivals pre-registrations go live to secure your place on the track

You know, there's something about racing sims that scratches a particular itch. Making the hard choices, commanding my team of engineers, sorting out the big deals. It's all a blast, and MotoGP Rivals looks set to deliver that thrill later this year. If you're getting bored of Forza Horizon or The Crew Motorfest, then this could be the switch-up you're looking for. And the good news is that pre-registrations are live now.

Available on iOS and Android devices, MotoGP Rivals is the latest project from Tiny Digital Factory. If you're not familiar with the studio, you may have come across its management sim, GT Manager. Four million players have downloaded it since its launch in March 2021. It also launched on Steam Deck and other handheld PCs last year, albeit to a mixed reception. However, the first glimpse of the new mobile game looks like it's taking that feedback on board.

MotoGP Rivals launches on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, on the App Store and Google Play Store, rolling out first in these regions: Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, and Brunei. Following this, Tiny Digital Factory is giving the game a wider global release.

With official riders, manufacturers, and teams at the heart of the experience, MotoGP Rivals aims to give players a similar level of authenticity found in games like F1 Manager. As you build a roster of riders, you can upgrade your bikes, compete in PvP matches, and ascend in-game leaderboards. Brands found in MotoGP Rivals include Ducati, Yamaha, KTM, Aprilia, and Honda.

Of course, the real juice is in making quick decisions and adapting to unpredictable race conditions. In races, you need to manage your riders more deeply, such as conserving their stamina and preserving their tires. Speaking of riders, the game's lineup features the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Marc Márquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta, and Francesco Bagnaia.

If you give it a try, don't forget to challenge someone from the Pocket Tactics Discord to a race.