Motorola’s next generation of flip phones is coming sooner than we anticipated. We’ve already seen plenty of details about the new devices, thanks to a series of leaks, but now we have an official Motorola Razr 2024 launch date to look forward to.

Lenovo China recently set the launch date for June 25, 2024, and many assumed it would just be a local launch. However, Motorola US also posted a short teaser video on its social media channels, showing a quick glimpse of the devices, followed by the words ‘Flip the script 06.25.24’.

It’s a short clip, showing glimpses of orange and purple handsets with vegan leather backs, and it doesn’t give us much information beyond that, but there’s not long to wait now. That said, we already know plenty about these upcoming Motorola phones. As usual, they’ll have different names in different regions, either being known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, or the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024), respectively.

The flagship Ultra/+ model reportedly boasts a 6.9-inch folding display and a 3.6-inch outer display that effectively covers one whole side of the phone. It’s said to have a dual 50MP camera setup, with a main camera and a 2x telephoto, oddly with no ultrawide camera. It’s also rumored to have a slightly larger battery pack and run on the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chipset, which is good news for any flip phone gamers.

The more affordable Razr also has a much larger outer display, according to leaks, similar to the one we saw on last year’s Razr 40 Ultra. Inside, you can expect the same 6.9-inch folding panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. The cameras will remain more traditional, with a 50MP main and 13MP secondary camera, most likely an ultrawide.

As for pricing, it's said to remain the same as last year. This means they'll be pretty affordable, particularly the Razr 50. That'll cost around $700 while the Ultra will go for something in the region of $1200. We're looking forward to seeing more next week, but in the meantime, you can see how the rumored specs compare to the competition by reading our guide to the best flip phones in 2024.