We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The new Motorola Razr 2024 series is launching globally this month

If you’re keen on the next series of Motorola flip phones, there’s not long to wait now, and they’re set to be as affordable as ever.

Custom image for a Motorola Razr 2024 launch news with a 2023 flip Razr on a yellow background
Luke Baker's Avatar

Published:

Mobile tech & hardware Motorola 

Motorola’s next generation of flip phones is coming sooner than we anticipated. We’ve already seen plenty of details about the new devices, thanks to a series of leaks, but now we have an official Motorola Razr 2024 launch date to look forward to.

Lenovo China recently set the launch date for June 25, 2024, and many assumed it would just be a local launch. However, Motorola US also posted a short teaser video on its social media channels, showing a quick glimpse of the devices, followed by the words ‘Flip the script 06.25.24’.

It’s a short clip, showing glimpses of orange and purple handsets with vegan leather backs, and it doesn’t give us much information beyond that, but there’s not long to wait now. That said, we already know plenty about these upcoming Motorola phones. As usual, they’ll have different names in different regions, either being known as the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, or the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024), respectively.

The flagship Ultra/+ model reportedly boasts a 6.9-inch folding display and a 3.6-inch outer display that effectively covers one whole side of the phone. It’s said to have a dual 50MP camera setup, with a main camera and a 2x telephoto, oddly with no ultrawide camera. It’s also rumored to have a slightly larger battery pack and run on the Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chipset, which is good news for any flip phone gamers.

YouTube Thumbnail

The more affordable Razr also has a much larger outer display, according to leaks, similar to the one we saw on last year’s Razr 40 Ultra. Inside, you can expect the same 6.9-inch folding panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC. The cameras will remain more traditional, with a 50MP main and 13MP secondary camera, most likely an ultrawide.

As for pricing, it’s said to remain the same as last year. This means they’ll be pretty affordable, particularly the Razr 50. That’ll cost around $700 while the Ultra will go for something in the region of $1200. We’re looking forward to seeing more next week, but in the meantime, you can see how the rumored specs compare to the competition by reading our guide to the best flip phones in 2024. Or, if you prefer a wider form factor, see our curated list of the best foldable phones.

Luke is a freelance journalist with over a decade of experience in the consumer electronics industry, handling reviews for the latest Samsung phones, Xiaomi phones, and more. Previously Features Editor at Pocket-lint, Luke can now be found contributing reviews and features to a variety of publications, as well as running a YouTube channel called Neon Airship in his spare time. Luke is obsessed with any gadget that has a camera on it, and he's also a keen gamer, who loves tapping away at Genshin Impact just as much as flailing around in VR.