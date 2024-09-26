Motorola gears up to launch yet another Android Razr flip phone

A few months back, Motorola released its latest flip phones, the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra – confusingly, these models are also known as the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 in the US. Now, though, the brand is adding an extra flip phone to the mix, the Motorola Razr 50s, just in case you weren’t lost already.

Motorola hasn’t officially announced the new Razr phone, but Japanese carrier SoftBank has begun taking reservations already (via GizmoChina). This means we know everything about what could be one of the best flip phones of 2024, from the design to the specs and the pricing, at least in Japan.

So, what’s the score with this new device? Well, it’s a new version of the Razr 50, dubbed the Razr 50s, with an identical outward appearance. Color options are the same across both models, too. Each is available in Grey, Sand, and Orange options.

Both models also run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, a solid processor we’ve seen in some of this year’s best mid-range phones, and come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, the new 50s doesn’t seem to have a 12GB + 512GB variant, which is slightly disappointing from a mobile gaming point of view. Otherwise, after checking the available specs, I’m struggling to see a difference.

The SoftBank website says the phone will launch on 27 September. Is this just another case of Motorola using regional product names? It is a possibility, as it’s extremely similar to the Razr 50. Either way, we’ll find out for sure before long.