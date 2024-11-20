2024’s most disappointing handheld gaming PC looks set for a new year glow-up

In March of this year, a new Steam Deck competitor arrived in the form of the MSI Claw. Unfortunately for the Claw, critics and users almost immediately panned it due to its disappointing battery life, performance issues, and high price point. It looks like MSI isn’t deterred though, with new details suggesting the brand is planning to launch its souped-up successor to the original Claw, the MSI Claw 8 AI+, at CES 2025.

We’ve known about the MSI Claw 8 AI+ for a while now – catchy name, by the way – after the PC brand first teased it in June. As the first gaming handheld to utilize Intel’s new Lunar Lake processor, it could be a future pick for our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives, taking on fellow Windows-based handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go. Of course, that depends on how much of an improvement it offers compared to the original.

The new details surrounding a possible launch in January are thanks to a post on the official CES site revealing the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a CES Innovation Award recipient. However, it’s worth pointing out that these awards aren’t necessarily an indicator of overall quality, so the verdict is still out until the first few reviews come out following the launch.

We spent a little time with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ at IFA 2024, and while it seems much improved on the original, we still have our doubts. While there were no performance issues, the form factor felt a bit peculiar compared to the Steam Deck OLED or ROG Ally, and Windows 11 still makes for a janky operating system when using a controller. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any indication of battery life improvements as the handheld was plugged in the whole time, but we imagine that’ll be the thing that makes or breaks MSI’s anticipated follow-up.

Of course, we'll have to wait until CES in January 2025 to see if MSI launches the Claw 8 AI+ at the world's biggest tech event.